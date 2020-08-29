 Skip to main content
Appropriate responses to terror -- Wisconsin State Journal editorial from 50 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 50 YEARS AGO

Appropriate responses to terror -- Wisconsin State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

Sterling Hall bomb damage

Destruction from the deadly 1970 bombing of Sterling Hall on the UW-Madison campus included these vehicles parked outside the building.

This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 26, 1970, two days after the bombing of Sterling Hall on the UW-Madison campus:

There are appropriate responses for faculty and students and citizens to take in firmly opposing the deliberate and insane attempts to close down education, to paralyze the community.

And there are legal steps which must be taken. ...

The Nixon administration has introduced legislation to require federal licensing of all persons who make or deal in explosives and to require positive identification of purchasers. It also wants tougher penalties for those who threaten or commit bombings.

Madison has just experienced one of the worst bombings in the nation. ... While the radicals wage war on American society, the authorities need the tools to assist them.

Citizens must call their senators and representatives to give the highest priority to such legislation. It is sensible to change laws so that legitimate users of explosives may have them, but criminals will have greater difficulty in obtaining them.

Moreover, those who have legitimately obtained explosives — construction workers, farmers, military — have a responsibility to secure the materials.

Theft of vast amounts of munitions from Army posts in the country is intolerable, given the manpower available to guard them. It is not too much to ask construction firms to guard their caches, either.

There are sensible, calm ways for all of us to respond to the threats posed by anarchists who wish to destroy our society.

It is time for all of us to stand firm against the terror and panic which is being promoted.

