Anthony Hamilton: I won’t apologize for putting safety first in Dane County as sheriff

How do you explain rioters tearing down the statue of a Civil War hero on one end of the Capitol Square in Madison and the "Miss Forward" statue on the opposite end, undeterred? Lawbreakers two years ago that June night smashed the windows of the state Capitol at will — all because law enforcement was told to stand down.

And stand down they did while the mob beat a state legislator who attempted to record the rioters.

Hobbled by woke political ideology, our police agencies couldn’t even protect their headquarters at the City-County Building from fire bombing. It was utterly shameful.

I won’t back down if elected Dane County sheriff in the Nov. 8 election. Period. As an elected constitutional office, the sheriff of Dane County answers only to the people of Dane County -- not to a woke mayor. Madison City Council members (if they’re foolish enough) can ban tear gas — a safe, nonlethal tool to deter mob violence — but I won’t kowtow to their virtue signaling.

I also won’t apologize for putting your safety first. I won’t tolerate dirty cops, and I won’t play politics with policing. The people we put in jail are “inmates” — not “residents,” as the politically appointed incumbent suggests.

Dane County deserves a sheriff who’s driven a beat, guarded the lockup and investigated crime — not a low-experience politician such as the incumbent. I’ve been a deputy with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years. I’ve worked in jail diversion, patrolled the 200 square miles west of Middleton, trained patrol officers and jailers. I was a SWAT assistant team leader in the most elite and highly trained group of formal and informal leaders in my agency.

For the last three years, I’ve worked as a detective investigating some of the most high-profile homicides in the county. My opponent spent two years being trained and working as a jailer, and several years patrolling Sun Prairie. He’s a political appointee.

Years of failed crime-fighting fads have led to dramatic increases in crime rates. Does anyone really believe the fentanyl dealers surrendered their weapons in Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s recent gun buyback stunt? In the city of Madison, your chance of being a victim of property crime is one in 36 — nearly double that of the rest of the state, according to data on Neighborhood Scout. Crimegrade.org gives Dane County a grade of "D-" for overall crime.

Auto thefts have nearly doubled in Madison in the last five years. It’s more than joyriding. Many of these car thieves deal dangerous drugs and engage in human trafficking. They’re shooting each other across playgrounds and parks — yet our appointed sheriff is focused on placating extremists.

To make his hiring numbers conform to identity politics, he’s bypassing otherwise qualified applicants. The result is that the Sheriff's Office is down dozens of deputies from authorized strength, and dozens more are eligible to retire at a moment's notice. This means fewer cops on the street keeping you safe.

I am no elitist. I did not grow up with privilege. From the age of 6, I was raised by a Black woman whose grandfather emigrated from a slave colony in Africa. My oldest child is gay. I’m the third generation in my family to be a member of a labor union, and the first person to graduate from college.

I know from my own family’s experiences how racial disparities, bigotry, lack of education, drug and alcohol abuse, and the cycle of poverty and crime are related. I know how to break that cycle.

I’m like everyone else. I want my community to be safe. I’ll work to protect you like you’re part of my own family.