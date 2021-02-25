Anoop Prakash: Elections need more transparency, consistency

First and foremost, Wisconsin should have a simple, standard, statewide curing process. It’s not uncommon for voters to make errors on their absentee ballots, such as forgetting a signature. In fact, mail ballots are rejected at nearly twice the rate of in-person ballots. Currently, Wisconsin law allows clerks to give voters the opportunity to fix their ballots but does not require clerks to do so. That’s not enough. A voter’s ability to cure his or her ballot shouldn’t be determined by chance, or by the person’s zip code.

An increasing number of states — including our Midwest neighbors in Indiana, Kansas and North Dakota — have adopted mandatory and consistent cure processes that require voters to be notified and given the opportunity to correct errors so their votes can be counted.

Ballot tracking is another tool that provides transparency for voters. If a grandmother in Ashland can track every step of an Amazon package to her grandson in Janesville, she should be able to track her vote just as easily. Wisconsin needs to strengthen its existing online ballot tracking system and codify it in statute. This will guarantee that voters are able to easily determine if their vote was counted and how to cure their ballots, if necessary.