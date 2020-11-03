Anoop Prakash: Accurate election results are worth the wait

This election season reminds me of the lead-up to an epic late-season Packers vs. Bears game. A long-standing rivalry, where the stakes are high and neither side is particularly fond of the other. While tensions and anticipation build up to game day, a winner emerges, and despite one side’s disappointment, we move forward until the next time we meet.
That’s where the comparison ends, because the stark difference is the Packers will get to play again next season. Elections determine the direction of our state and our country for years to come. And this year’s election will be one for the record books.
And just like almost every other facet of daily American life, the pandemic means that this election will be a little different. We are voting heavily by mail, and an enormous number of Americans have already voted before Election Day. It’s clear we are overcoming this challenge, together, and our elections on Nov. 3 will be just as secure and reliable as they always have been. Election officials across our state and nation deserve our appreciation and praise. As a former U.S. Marine Corps captain, I believe you do not need to wear the uniform to be a patriot. Across the country, and especially here in Wisconsin, our election officials are working hard to ensure that no one will have to risk getting sick to be able to exercise their right to vote.
The difference is that this year, we may not know the election results on election night. Thanks to the comparative popularity of secure absentee voting, and incredibly high voter interest, election officials will be hard pressed to come up with full and conclusive results on election night. Our old expectations of turning on TMJ4 or News 3 Now and seeing a winner declared on election night is just not likely to happen.
This will be a difficult transition for some. Many of us are used to voting in person, or at least expecting that most other people will. But here’s the thing — we have a secure and trustworthy system, and it’s more important to let the system get the result right than it is to pressure it for the news on election night. As much as pundits and national media would love to have a story of drama in the count or a decisive victory, the reality is a lot less exciting and a lot more important: high-quality election results take time to process, confirm and release. And we must be patient now, more than ever, to let our election officials do their jobs.
That’s why I’m joining the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Association of Manufacturers, among others, in calling on all my fellow Wisconsinites to exercise some patience this week. Generations of Americans have struggled and even died for the freedom and right to vote, from soldiers in the American Revolution, to women’s suffragists, to leaders in the civil rights movement. We should honor these sacrifices — and we can do so by demonstrating patience this election season.
One of the most overlooked characteristics of leadership is patience. Patience is demonstration of adaptability, resilience, endurance and empathy. We teach our children to practice patience because we know it is a virtue. The pandemic has all tested our patience, and through the last several months we have witnessed the virtues of patience.
As the election approaches, remember the virtues of patience and exercise that kind of leadership by reminding each other that correct results are worth the wait.
Our system is strong, so let’s let it work.
Anoop Prakash is a member of the Leadership Now Project and a division president at the REV Group, based in Brookfield.
