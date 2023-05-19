As he campaigns for reelection, President Joe Biden will, perhaps justifiably, tout his strong record on the climate, clean water and his investments in Great Lakes restoration. Arguably, no recent president has done more to move toward a future powered by clean energy.

But his environmental record has a bold asterisk: the continued operation of Enbridge's dangerous and decrepit Line 5 pipeline, which carries oil from Canadian tar sands through the heart of the world’s largest freshwater lakes.

His accomplishments on behalf of the people and wildlife of the Great Lakes are just one mistake away from an environmental catastrophe. With the stroke of a pen, President Biden could revoke the presidential permit that allows Line 5 to operate, but he has neglected the issue entirely.

In the last few weeks alone, this pipeline has resulted in Canada being accused of human rights violations and legal action from tribal officials in Wisconsin. Representatives from 51 tribes across Canada and the United States submitted a report to the United Nations Human Rights Council, calling Canada’s support for Line 5 a violation of human rights.

The U.N. Permanent Forum on Indigenous agreed the pipeline is a threat to the Great Lakes and treaty rights. Meanwhile, Enbridge continues to trespass, according to a judge, by operating its line through the Bad River Band's territory in Wisconsin. The tribe has sought an emergency shutdown because of spring flooding and erosion that risks a rupture and catastrophic spill.

This fossil fuel-laden piece of aging infrastructure epitomizes the future we're trying to avoid. Given his commitment to both clean energy and tribal sovereignty, why is President Biden not acting?

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Enbridge's has tried to shut down Line 5 through the Straits of Mackinac. The line carries millions of gallons of crude oil and natural gas liquids each day.

Enbridge would love to continue to dupe U.S. citizens into believing that shutting down Line 5 will cut off their heat in the winter. But that's not the case. Much of the material carried in Line 5 ends up in plastics manufacturing. Shutting it down would have barely a perceptible impact on fuel costs to citizens. But it would impact Enbridge's profits, which might explain its interest in keeping it open, no matter the risk.

The pipeline should have never been approved in the Straits. A University of Michigan study concluded this is the worst possible location for an oil pipeline in the Great Lakes. The unpredictable and powerful currents would make recovering the oil impossible. Furthermore, the pipeline was installed 70 years ago and hasn't been properly maintained. According to Michigan's governor, divers have found anchor strikes and a lack of protective coating on the pipeline, which shows the risk of failure.

Despite this, Enbridge has been allowed to skirt the law while making millions.

The Biden administration’s lack of action is politically baffling. Shutting down Line 5 could be a clear political win in a region that will be critical to his chances for reelection. Instead, the Biden administration's reluctance to begin an orderly transition away from Line 5 means he is failing to protect our waterways, ignoring our rights, jeopardizing our economy and hamstringing his administration's other efforts to transition away from dirty energy as we move toward a clean future.

Biden can't ignore Line 5 anymore. He must revoke the presidential permit that allows this dilapidated pipeline to imperil the Great Lakes, which hold 20% of the world's surface freshwater.