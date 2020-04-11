Ann McFeatters: No time like a pandemic to push reelection bid

In one of the most alarming events of the year, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Wisconsin’s conservative Legislature in blocking a move to extend the date for return of absentee ballots by Wisconsin voters.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Wisconsin Republicans knowingly put the lives of their citizens in danger by refusing to delay the election past Tuesday because they calculate that more people who vote, the better off Democrats may be at the expense of Republican politicians.

Now Trump is fighting against mail-in ballots, which have been overwhelmingly successful around the country. Trump insists, without citing a shred of evidence, that mail-in ballots are “dangerous.”

Ironically, Trump just voted by mail in Florida’s recent election. Conceding that is his prerogative, nevertheless, he said, “I think mail-in voting is a terrible thing. I think you should go, and you should vote.” He also told Americans to wear nonmedical masks, though he himself refuses to wear one.

Countries with dictatorships and authoritarian governments around the world are seeing less and less freedom as despots consolidate power in the name of fighting the new coronavirus.