Wisconsin is sitting on the wrong side of history.

In the 1990s, Wisconsin led the nation in Medicaid innovation and eligibility. Under Gov. Tommy Thompson’s leadership, Wisconsin obtained a federal waiver to expand BadgerCare eligibility. Thirty years later, Wisconsin Medicaid eligibility has eroded, and the state now lags behind much of the rest of the country as one of only 11 states yet to expand Medicaid.

The time is now to expand Medicaid in our state. Here are five reasons why:

It makes financial sense.

Medicaid is a state-federal partnership, with the federal government paying a portion of each state’s Medicaid costs. Medicaid historically covered the poor and disabled and those with children in every state. In Wisconsin, the federal government pays about 60% of these Medicaid costs.

The Affordable Care Act, approved in 2010, allows states to expand Medicaid to cover childless adults up to 138% of the federal poverty line, which is annual income of $20,120 for an individual. Wisconsin has not expanded Medicaid, despite the federal government’s commitment to pay 90% of this “expansion population” bill.

Though counterintuitive, if Wisconsin expanded Medicaid, it would both insure more people and bring an additional $1.6 billion in federal money into the state over the next two years. Without expansion, a large part of this cost will instead be borne by the taxpayers of Wisconsin.

There has never been a more critical time to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin.

Due to congressional action in both the Trump and Biden administrations, health insurance was made more accessible and affordable during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the lowest uninsured rate ever in America.

One pandemic-era law required states to suspend Medicaid reviews of whether a person was still eligible for Medicaid, with the idea that it was important to have and maintain health insurance during the public health emergency. But because the government’s declaration of a public health emergency is set to expire this spring, reviews of eligibility will restart and more than 49,000 Wisconsinites will lose Medicaid with no other option for health insurance.

Expanding Medicaid is the best way to mitigate these losses and ensure all Wisconsin residents have health care access.

Rural Wisconsinites and hospitals would be most likely to gain if Wisconsin expanded Medicaid.

Rural Wisconsin tends to be disadvantaged and “uninsured rates among rural residents are disproportionally higher in states that have not yet expanded Medicaid,” according to a report by the Assistant Secretary of Planning and Evaluation. “The rural uninsured rate was nearly twice as high in non-expansion states as expansion states (21.5% vs. 11.8%) in 2019.”

Uninsured Americans may delay or forgo care due to cost. Having insurance is critical to health.

A recent American Hospital Association report detailed accelerating rural hospital closures, in part due to the higher rate of uninsured persons in rural communities. Because hospitals serve anybody who comes through their doors, hospitals caring for the uninsured may not get reimbursed for care delivered.

Rural hospital closures worsen health care access for people already geographically distant from the nearest health care center. According to the president of the Wyoming Hospital Association: “We’ve seen examples in surrounding states where, by expanding Medicaid, their small hospitals that have been struggling have actually had net gains and actually have profit margins for the first time.”

Expanding Medicaid may help attract health care workers.

The United States is facing a health care workforce shortage of about 3 million workers. Health care workers may be attracted to work in areas where patients can get what they need for their health. Wisconsin is the only “non-expansion” state in the upper Midwest, putting us at a recruiting disadvantage compared to Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and North Dakota.

Medicaid is not government assistance any more than employer sponsored health insurance is.

Some have argued against Medicaid expansion in the name of smaller government. Yet all types of health insurance in the United States are to some extent government funded.

Medicare, Medicaid, the military and the marketplace exchanges are partly government funded, but so is insurance obtained through an employer, which the majority of Americans enjoy. Here’s why: a government expense may be something purchased, like an army tank. An expense may also be revenue that the government decides not to collect in tax exemptions, like employer-sponsored health insurance premiums.

In fact, “the exclusion of employer-paid premiums for health insurance from federal income and payroll taxes is the single largest tax expenditure, costing the federal government an estimated $273 billion in fiscal year 2019,” according to a briefing book by the Tax Policy Center of the Urban Institute and Brookings Institution. Depriving Medicaid-eligible people access to health insurance because it is government supported is inconsistent with the benefit nearly every insured American enjoys.

What should Wisconsin do? Recently, some states that previously declined to expand Medicaid are reconsidering Medicaid expansion. South Dakota voters last year elected to expand Medicaid. Recently, the Republican-controlled North Carolina Legislature, working with its Democratic governor, announced a proposal to expand Medicaid.

The Wyoming Legislature is also considering expansion, and the Republican chair of its appropriations committee, Steve Harshman, R-Casper, has changed his mind.

“I’ve voted against this probably 10 times,” Harshman said. “As the appropriations chair, I cast the deciding vote in committee that killed it — in a year it probably would have passed. I’ve just learned so much and as I’ve learned more — it’s the right thing to do for the people. And I think the people of Wyoming who have been opposed to it have come around. I think you’ve even seen that nationally.”

With Medicaid reviews for eligibility just around the corner, expanding Medicaid is the single most important health policy decision our state can make this year, and is the cornerstone of advancing health equity in Wisconsin. Let’s join the ranks of states rethinking our prior decisions on Medicaid expansion and get back on the right side of history.