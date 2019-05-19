Try 3 months for $3
Winning animal You Toon

Jake Altwegg of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congrats, Jake!

His caption about humans causing a million species to go extinct beat out more than 100 other entries. Altwegg wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

William P. Tishler

  • of Madison: “I hope cats are on that list.”

Sharon Kennelly

  • of Madison: “It would help if the Oval Orange Tweeter were forced to flee his fancy white nest.”

Dave Bouché

  • of Dane: “They look so harmless, but they can be as deadly as an asteroid strike.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

