Ani Weaver and Mary Jorgensen: UW Health nurses take a stand for quality patient care

UW nurses, in reviving union, tell hospital board current system isn't working UW Hospital nurses told hospital board members Thursday that they are reviving their union and asking the board to recognize it because a shar…

It is our duty and professional responsibility as nurses to advocate for our patients and for safe, quality care. Patients count on us to do this. Yet we’ve seen fewer nurses assigned to work on any given shift and nurse-patient ratios widening, which directly impacts our ability to advocate for our patients.

In a 2019 Gallup poll, nurses were again ranked as the most trusted profession in the United States, as we have been for the last 19 out of 20 years. Our patients trust us; yet by ignoring us when we try to speak up about our concerns, hospital leadership tells us they do not. This is a breach in the unique culture that made UW Health an unparalleled place to work and receive care.

We are honored by the trust our patients and community put in us to do what is best and what is right to ensure safe, quality care. It is because we take that trust so seriously that we united together and stood before the board and why we will continue to fight until our voices are valued, respected and protected.

Unions make our nurses better -- Robert F. Chapman As past manager of a 20-bed psychiatric unit for chronically treatment-resistant patients, I strongly support the request by UW nurses to re-i…

With a strong union, nurses can meet and confer with the hospital administration to express concerns. We can ensure nurses have the support, tools and resources to provide the quality care that patients deserve and expect.