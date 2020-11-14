Ani Weaver: 3 myths about COVID-19, and where we go from here

I helped place around 1,300 candles on the steps of the state Capitol in Madison on April 23, hoping to shine some light on what was at stake if we didn’t take COVID-19 seriously. The candles recognized people who had been hospitalized with the disease in Wisconsin.

At the event, I spoke to reporters and asked that the public hold its leaders accountable for a plan to keep Wisconsinites safe. I urged our leaders to set aside political differences. I explained this was not an either-or situation, that we needed to protect both the lives and livelihoods of our citizens.

Sadly, not only did this not happen, but the simple task of wearing a mask was politicized and used as a pawn in what some have treated like a game. COVID-19 does not care if you believe in science or listen to the experts. It does not care whether you are a Republican or a Democrat. COVID-19 knows no bounds. And the number of people who have been hospitalized for the disease in Wisconsin is now 10 times what it was back in April.

The misinformation about COVID-19 has spread faster than the disease itself, so now we are in crisis. I would like to clear up a few falsehoods.

1. Being forced to wear a mask is a threat to my freedom.