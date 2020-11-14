Ani Weaver: 3 myths about COVID-19, and where we go from here

I helped place around 1,300 candles on the steps of the state Capitol in Madison on April 23, hoping to shine some light on what was at stake if we didn’t take COVID-19 seriously. The candles recognized people who had been hospitalized with the disease in Wisconsin.
At the event, I spoke to reporters and asked that the public hold its leaders accountable for a plan to keep Wisconsinites safe. I urged our leaders to set aside political differences. I explained this was not an either-or situation, that we needed to protect both the lives and livelihoods of our citizens.
Sadly, not only did this not happen, but the simple task of wearing a mask was politicized and used as a pawn in what some have treated like a game. COVID-19 does not care if you believe in science or listen to the experts. It does not care whether you are a Republican or a Democrat. COVID-19 knows no bounds. And the number of people who have been hospitalized for the disease in Wisconsin is now 10 times what it was back in April.
The misinformation about COVID-19 has spread faster than the disease itself, so now we are in crisis. I would like to clear up a few falsehoods.
1. Being forced to wear a mask is a threat to my freedom.
This is false. When something is inherently dangerous, society comes up with agreed on rules. For example, we know that driving is an inherently dangerous activity. To make it safer, we all agree in the United States to drive on the right side of the road and to obey traffic laws. The intent is to keep all of us safer — not totally safe, but safer.
Have you disobeyed these rules and tried driving on the left side of the road? Do you feel your freedom is under attack for this? I suspect not. The same is true with the inherent danger of COVID-19. Wearing a mask helps to keep all of us safer and should not be deemed a threat to freedom.
The politicization of mask wearing has been taken to such extremes that the governor of North Dakota issued an emergency order stating that health care workers infected with COVID-19 but who are asymptomatic may work if needed. Yet North Dakota still has no mask mandate. This is absurd.
2. COVID-19 is like the flu.
This is false. We have a vaccine for the seasonal flu that makes a world of difference. We do not currently have a vaccine for COVID-19. We had more COVID-19-related deaths in Wisconsin during the last four days (244) than the total flu-related deaths for the entire 2019-2020 season (183). If we don’t reign in COVID-19, our Wisconsin death toll of more than 2,500 is expected to double by Jan. 1.
3. COVID-19 is a hoax.
False again. While most people do not get severely ill or require hospitalization, we know that a certain percentage do. As health care providers, we never expected everyone to get severely ill. What we feared and were trying to prevent was a surge. We knew that a surge of cases could overwhelm our ability to care for patients. In Wisconsin, we are experiencing a surge, and our health care system is overwhelmed. Staff are stressed and worn out.
So where do we go from here?
First, let’s set our political differences aside. This is not a political issue, it is a public health issue, and we are now in crisis.
Do your part as an individual. Wear your mask. Stay home as much as possible. Limit outings to only those that are essential. Forgo in-person holiday gatherings. Skip in-person Black Friday shopping. Shop online instead. Support your favorite businesses by doing virtual shopping or ordering takeout. If you have money to spare, consider a donation to help keep our small businesses afloat.
Hold your political leaders accountable. Gov. Tony Evers has tried to institute policies to keep the citizens of Wisconsin safe, but his efforts have been repeatedly obstructed. Was a lockdown in the beginning of the pandemic too broad a measure? Perhaps. But something needed to be done.
I have not seen an alternative plan offered up by the majority party in our Legislature. They have done very little for nine months. At the very least, this is negligence and perhaps dereliction of duty. Let’s tell our leaders to get together virtually and do their jobs. This virus is called the novel coronavirus for a reason. This is uncharted territory. We are learning more about it every day, and we need to be flexible and adaptable.
Don’t forget about the frontline workers and health care heroes. The best way to show support is by wearing a mask and hunkering down.
We all share something in common: We are Wisconsinites. Let’s set our differences aside and get back to some good old-fashioned Midwestern values. Be a good neighbor. We can and should do better.
On Wisconsin!
Weaver, of Dodgeville, is a registered nurse who works in Madison.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.