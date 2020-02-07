Angela Rachidi: Work is the best policy for poverty

The Badger State has a revered work ethic. After all, it is named for the lead miners of the 1830s who, like their furry namesakes, burrowed into the hillsides to live and work during the harsh Midwestern winters. This virtue explains why Wisconsin led the nation in promoting work as a way out of poverty during the welfare reforms of the 1990s. It also explains why, to this day, it has unusually high workforce participation rates and low unemployment and poverty rates relative to the rest of the nation.

The people of Wisconsin value hard work and, like most Americans, they see employment as a path to a prosperous life. Regrettably, for policies toward low income families, some actions of Gov. Tony Evers have undermined this fundamental value. State leaders must refocus policies on employment to reinforce work as the surest path out of poverty.