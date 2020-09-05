Angela Rachidi: Dane County wrong to force classes online

MIDDLETON — We can now add Dane County Public Health to the list of government agencies that have muddled the response to the coronavirus pandemic. This time, county officials’ actions threaten to derail our children’s futures and the fragile economic recovery that is taking hold in Wisconsin. As parents and taxpaying residents, we must demand that our public officials do better.
Dane County officials released guidance Aug. 21 on physically reopening schools. In a nutshell: Kindergarten through second grade can open when the 14-day average daily caseload for the county is below 54. Third through fifth can come back when the daily average reaches 39, and sixth through 12th grades when the daily average is 19 or below. (The daily average was 45 for the week ending Aug. 31.)
Just days before some private institutions were set to have children physically present in school, county officials ordered all schools — public and private — to start the school year online for grades 3 through 12 because COVID-19 cases had not yet reached county thresholds.
Dane County officials used guidance from public health sources selectively and inconsistently to cobble together this plan. Case in point: County officials used the recommendations in a framework they cited to justify opening kindergarten through second grade to in-person instruction. But this framework, developed by the Harvard Global Health Institute, supports opening all grades in Dane County, not only for the youngest students. My request to Dane County officials for their rationale to move away from this framework for children in upper grades went unanswered, leaving only speculation as to why they ignored expert advice.
This is more than a math exercise for parents, children and educators. The county’s order will cause substantial harm to our children by depriving them of rigorous educational instruction. As the American Academy of Pediatrics wrote earlier this year, “all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”
The AAP correctly pointed out that schools not only support children’s educational and emotional development, but also address social and racial inequities. Undeniably, the children most harmed by the decision to bar schools from in-person learning will be low-income children, who often have few learning options at home.
Economists predict that losing one year of schooling can reduce children’s future wages by as much as 9%, which translates into $3,000 per year for people with a high school education alone. Some believe that virtual learning is a fine substitute, or that children will be able to catch up when schools reopen. But education expert Frederick Hess recently offered a reality check, writing that researchers “estimated that students will begin the coming school year already woefully behind, with just two-thirds the learning gains in reading and as little as half of the gains in math that we would normally expect.”
We can’t afford to wishfully think that our children will make up the learning they lost last spring. And we certainly can’t assume schools will make up for the learning they stand to lose over the next several months.
While schools are not babysitters, we also cannot ignore the important role they play in offering a safe and secure environment for children when their parents are working. Working parents provide essential resources to their families and they contribute to the strength of our local economy. How can we expect parents to work when their children have nowhere to be during the day?
To state the obvious, we have all endured difficult times over the past several months. We expect our public officials to do the hard but necessary work of finding real solutions to the problems we face. Selectively using data to assemble a questionable school reopening plan is not enough. Dane County should reverse its order to keep school doors closed and instead allow educators to hold in-person school this fall in a safe and effective way.
Rachidi, of Middleton, is the Rowe scholar in poverty studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a free-market think tank based in Washington, D.C. She has three children in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District: angela.rachidi@AEI.org.
