Angela Rachidi: Dane County wrong to force classes online

MIDDLETON — We can now add Dane County Public Health to the list of government agencies that have muddled the response to the coronavirus pandemic. This time, county officials’ actions threaten to derail our children’s futures and the fragile economic recovery that is taking hold in Wisconsin. As parents and taxpaying residents, we must demand that our public officials do better.

Dane County officials released guidance Aug. 21 on physically reopening schools. In a nutshell: Kindergarten through second grade can open when the 14-day average daily caseload for the county is below 54. Third through fifth can come back when the daily average reaches 39, and sixth through 12th grades when the daily average is 19 or below. (The daily average was 45 for the week ending Aug. 31.)

Just days before some private institutions were set to have children physically present in school, county officials ordered all schools — public and private — to start the school year online for grades 3 through 12 because COVID-19 cases had not yet reached county thresholds.