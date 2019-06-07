It’s been well-documented that this has been a trying year for Madison’s public schools. These challenges have called us all to engage in difficult conversations around both school climate and the systematic institutionalized racism that exists across our society.
As a union of educators, Madison Teachers Inc. recognizes our responsibility to act in making positive change happen for the staff we represent and every student we serve.
We demonstrate our commitment to our students in many ways. MTI consistently advocates for the school climate that our students, staff and community deserve. We advocate for fair wages, good benefits and teaching conditions. We actively work to support school communities and individuals. We are engaged in efforts to make broader systemic change happen.
Most importantly, our members show their professionalism, commitment and dedication to our students every day by the work they do in the face of ongoing budget struggles, increasing workloads and a challenging political climate.
These efforts are part of an entirely different narrative about our schools and our staff that has, for the most part, gone untold. Good things, even amazing things, happen every day in schools across our district as teachers and support staff connect with students.
As we reach the end of the 2018-19 school year and prepare for a change in district leadership, we have an opportunity to reflect on where we are and where we want to be as a public school system. It is important we recognize that our community has all the ingredients necessary to successfully overcome the challenges we face.
Madison School District staff, most of whom are represented by MTI, are a key ingredient of our public school system. We are the individuals who are charged with protecting, supporting and teaching the students of Madison. We are the professionals who work daily to bring the vision of a public school culture and climate that our students, families, staff and community deserve closer to reality.
MTI’s motto is, “Collectively we decide, united we act.” As a union we are constantly engaging in reflection as we continue to build a member-led union of educators. Some clear themes have emerged from this work:
- Racial equity and anti-racism is a high priority.
- District administration needs to provide time and guidance to have open discussions about issues of racial and social justice. These discussions should include topics such as racial slurs and the harm they cause, historical trauma and other topics to help us work together in restorative ways. Restorative justice provides a foundation for these discussions.
- The district needs to recruit and retain staff of color.
- Staff needs a true commitment to shared leadership and collaboration from the district.
- Schools should be safe places for all to work and learn in.
- All educators need to be heard, valued and respected.
- The district should provide working conditions, wages and benefits that demonstrate respect for all employees.
- Employees need professional development and support systems that are driven by the needs of school communities, staff and students.
- Educators need independent planning time separate from mandated meetings and activities.
- These themes have guided the work of MTI and will continue to serve as the foundation of our efforts moving forward. The dedicated and highly qualified district staff that MTI represents have the collective will, knowledge and ability to move our district.
This year we have organized district-wide actions such as February’s Black Lives Matter in Schools Week of Action. We continue to support Madison’s community schools, and we have held restorative justice circles with our building representatives. We are continuing anti-racist work through book groups, union-provided professional development, ongoing advocacy, representation by MTI staff and elected leaders, and many other mechanisms.
As a community we have much in common when it comes to our schools. We all want safe, welcoming, inclusive spaces where learning and creativity go hand in hand. We need to find ways to engage in dialog that moves us forward and guides us toward this shared vision. Madison has all the ingredients, now we need to unite and act for the future of our community.