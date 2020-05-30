Andrew S. Petersen: UW System engaging stakeholders on ‘Blueprint’

Both President Cross and the Board of Regents are committed to being transparent and collaborative. That’s why President Cross discussed his Blueprint at a public meeting. That’s why we invited four chancellors to the meeting to discuss the myriad financial challenges confronting them and the devastating impact COVID-19 has had on their campuses. That’s why a cross-section of four Regents are participating in the listening sessions with shared governance leaders.

The status quo is not sustainable, and reviewing reforms to drive efficiency, strengthen our online services and showcase the distinctiveness of our universities will be a priority. The Blueprint is intended to set the table for discussion about our long-term future.

I know the long-term stability of the UW System is also the goal of our shared governance partners. We can all agree the UW System is the best investment our state can make to improve economic viability for state residents, to retrain displaced workers, to serve nontraditional students on campus and online, and to grow strong citizens for the future. The UW System maintains exceptional people and promise. We need to harness that energy and ingenuity as we move forward.