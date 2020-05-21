Andrew S. Petersen: UW System encouraging input on its future

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives. In higher education, it has sparked pointed questions locally and nationally about the short-term operations and long-term future of the University of Wisconsin System.

When the time came to hold a public discussion on the Blueprint for the University of Wisconsin System Beyond COVID-19, UW System President Ray Cross conducted media interviews and the Board of Regents scheduled a public meeting to discuss it and the very real, very serious financial challenges facing our state’s cherished public universities.

As part of that nearly four-hour Regents open meeting, President Cross made clear that as an outgoing president, his ideas would need to be embraced not only by the Regents but by the next System president. Moreover, he made it abundantly clear to the media and to the Regents that the blueprint would benefit from scrutiny by faculty, staff, students and community leaders. In fact, he has encouraged it.