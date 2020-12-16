Andrew L. Seidel: Tittl and Sortwell's sad little tree

The new tree in the Wisconsin Capitol is a sad, artificial specimen with golden beads haphazardly strung about, giving the impression that the legislator-decorators may have had one too many tipples of the spiked eggnog. It reminded me of the flaccid, faded beads stranded in the trees along St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans months after Mardi Gras ended.
State Reps. Paul Tittl, Shae Sortwell, Chuck Wichgers and Dave Murphy erected the tree as a misguided attempt to fight back against the mythical War on Christmas. They decorated the tree and hammed it up for the camera together without masks, a clear violation of the Wisconsin mask mandate that every other citizen must obey. The camera even catches Tittl wiping his maskless nose with a bare hand. One would think that in the middle of a pandemic, with thousands dying and hundreds of thousands in the state infected, these legislators could find something better to do. It’s been eight months — more than 230 days — since the Legislature last met and, while members have done much to obstruct Gov. Evers’ attempt to fight the pandemic, why work to save lives when you can sloppily bedeck a fake tree?
This isn’t about the tree — it’s about, Rep. Sortwell says in the video, “the birth of our Savior.” (By “our” they mean “their” savior — at least 25% of the state is not religious.) They reinforce this point with one of the only decorations other than the beads, a sign with an unsubtle reference to Jesus: “The magic of Christmas is not in the presents but in His presence.”
Once upon a time, Rep. Tittl hosted a Bible study in his Capitol office every Wednesday morning. This was problematic because the state was paying employees and legislators for their religious activity and because some employees might have felt coerced to attend. Constitutional violations aside, it appears that the Bible study neglected to actually, well, study the Bible. Christmas trees are, according to the book these legislators profess to venerate, “the way of the heathen.” Especially when decked with gold. “Thus saith the Lord, Learn not the way of the heathen … For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree out of the forest … They deck it with silver and with gold… .” (Jeremiah 10:2-4.)
A “Christmas tree” is a contradiction in biblical terms. I had to remind Scott Walker of this last year. So Tittl and company may think this is a symbol of their personal savior, but their holy book says it’s a symbol for us godless pagans celebrating the real reason for the season, the Winter Solstice. It’s not a Christmas tree, it’s a Yule Tree or a Solstice Tree or a pagan worship altar — a natural symbol of life enduring when all else seems lifeless.
Whimsy and irony may abound when Christian legislators put up a heathen tree, but their lawless methods are more serious. Tittl and his colleagues ignored and broke state rules and Capitol rules to erect their tree, once again making it seem as if some legislators believe themselves to be above the law. It's a particularly shameless appearance when we think back to how brutally these rules have been enforced against people with legitimate issues to protest.
This is also a deliberate violation of that hallowed principle that America was founded on: the separation of state and church. They are using the power of a secular government office — power that belongs to We the People — to promote their personal religion (if mistakenly promoting heathen customs in the process). It is this simple rule embodied in that separation that guarantees true religious liberty. There is no freedom of religion without a government that is free from religion.
It’s not just the brazen constitutional violation that’s an issue, but the recklessness of it. Gov. Tony Evers wisely opted not to have a holiday tree this year because the Capitol is closed to prevent the spread of a lethal contagion that has killed more than 4,000 Wisconsinites and infected nearly half a million more. It’s not just that no one can see the tree that would normally sit in the rotunda, but that Evers removed the temptation. In the law, we might call this an attractive nuisance. This coniferous publicity stunt will attract the very same people who thoughtlessly ignore public health orders and encourage them to congregate. Tittl and Co. are bringing sick moths to a Christian flame. They’re not just playing with fire, they’re playing with people’s lives.
These men, who are supposed to promulgate our laws and who swore oaths to uphold them, violated the rules of the Capitol to put up the tree, trampled the Constitution and America’s founding principles, and gave the most reckless among us a rallying point in the heart of our capital city during a lethal pandemic. There is no war on Christmas, but these legislators are waging a war on reason and the rule of law. And it’s a war Wisconsin cannot afford to lose.
Andrew L. Seidel is an attorney and author. He is the director of strategic response at the Freedom From Religion Foundation. His first book The Founding Myth: Why Christian Nationalism Is Un-American hit shelves in May and was burned by a Tennessee preacher. When not fighting for the First Amendment, Andrew writes for Slate, ThinkProgress, Religion News Service, Rewire News and elsewhere. Follow Andrew on social media: @AndrewLSeidel.
