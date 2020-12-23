Andrew Huang: A medical student's perspective on the importance of abortion access

The third year of medical school is transformative for young, eager medical students. We grew from frantically flipping through thousands of flashcards to understanding how these facts would impact our patients’ lives. Yet we began this metamorphosis during a year of political upheaval.
This year, Amy Coney Barrett ascended to the Supreme Court as President Trump’s third conservative nominee in four years, primed to challenge state laws contesting the right to abortion. Knowing that Wisconsin had a criminal abortion ban on the books since 1849, I feared that Roe v. Wade would be overturned and what that would mean to patients.
If Roe is overturned, 19 states, including Wisconsin, will default to complete abortion bans only unenforceable at the moment because of Roe. If Roe falls, a law from 1849 reemerges and any physician in our state who provides an abortion would be charged with a felony, facing up to six years in prison.
For perspective, this archaic law was passed just one year after Wisconsin became a state, when the University of Wisconsin-Madison had its very first class of 17 students, and when we were still four years away from celebrating the invention of the hypodermic needle. We have clearly come a long way from medical practices of 1849 and, at a bare minimum, our laws should represent the 21st century.
During my OB/GYN rotation I met a woman from northern Wisconsin with a high-risk ectopic pregnancy called a cornual pregnancy that has a high risk of rupture. Fortunately, since Roe v. Wade is still national law, she was offered an abortion and the chance to save her life. Lo and behold, she began bleeding out just as the procedure began. The surgeon later told her that had she not been in our operating room when this occurred or if she had waited even a few more days to have the procedure, she could have died from all the blood loss. Yet, if Roe is overturned by the new conservative U.S. Supreme Court, she and other women would be denied this option and could very well lose their lives.
Even with Roe in place, 97% of Wisconsin counties do not have abortion clinics and 70% of Wisconsin women live in these counties. Patients need to travel great lengths and jump through dozens of legislative hoops to access abortion care in our state.
And with Roe on the line, the Wisconsin legislative majority is hell-bent on making abortion services inaccessible for women in our state. While traditionally “small government” advocates, conservative leaders in our state are staunch advocates for big government dictating the actions of private individuals and organizations when it comes to abortion. For instance, in October 2020, Pro-Life Wisconsin honored state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo as "Legislator of the Year" for sponsoring 10 separate bills restricting when women can seek abortions and how physicians can perform them. Ironically, these same legislators like Rep. Sanfelippo protest that mask mandates and evidence-based COVID-19 prevention efforts represent governmental overreach. The hypocrisy is palpable — if the government cannot tell us to wear a mask, then how can it force women across the state to have children?
As a state, unless we make a decision about the future of abortion, we will revert back to medical law from 1849, when leeches were still used to treat pneumonia. CDC statistics show that 59% of women who pursue abortions are already mothers, and that the majority of abortions in the U.S. occur in women having their first abortion. Pew Research Center polls show that the majority of Wisconsinites believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. These restrictive abortion laws supported by the few will deeply and personally impact our family, friends and neighbors. We cannot wait until Roe falls to protect reproductive rights in Wisconsin. Even a single day transported back to 1849 is a day too many.
Andrew Huang is a medical student at the University of Wisconsin. These views are his own.
