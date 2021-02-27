Andrew Holland and Stephane Lintner: Fusion can take us farther faster

This is a mistake with huge consequences. Pushing a spaceship forward, which requires thrust generation, may be achievable earlier than sustainable large-scale electricity generating power plants on Earth. The infrastructure work of adapting the latest discoveries in fusion and plasma science to space applications needs to start now. It will bear unquantifiable fruits soon.

In October, the heads of NASA and the DOE announced a memorandum of understanding meant to expand cooperation between the two agencies on space, focusing on space nuclear power, science and engineering. This follows the DOE being added as a member of the National Space Council in February.

Within this new interagency collaboration is great promise for cooperation on fusion propulsion. ARPA-E, the semi-independent Advanced Research Projects Agency — Energy, advances high-potential, high-impact energy technologies, to prime the way for the private sector to lead. ARPA-E has already advanced fusion programs.

Now it is time to think of an “ARPA-S(pace)” like program. Whether as a funding subset within ARPA-E, or at NASA. It would build on the excitement around space travel to create new private-public investment opportunities into fusion propulsion, so that America can once again lead the new Space Age.