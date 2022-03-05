Andrew Broman: Get ready for a sports-betting addiction crisis in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE — When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal law in 2018 that had largely confined legal sports betting to Las Vegas, it unleashed on the nation an industry eager to gain new customers. Over the past couple years, sportsbook ads have been appearing during all sorts of televised sport events, including the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC.

As a parent of two elementary-age children, I’m concerned about their exposure to these messages. I’m also convinced our nation is headed for a sports-betting addiction crisis. Without adequate regulations in place at the federal level, each state has been allowed to make its own rules. Unlike with alcohol, the U.S. does not have a universal gambling age. Nor does it have a prevention infrastructure in place to deter older teens, males in particular, from taking up sports betting.

It’s no surprise that calls to the National Council on Problem Gambling hotline increased by 77% from January 2020 to January 2021, while texts to the hotline increased by 115%, according to the council’s executive director, Keith Whyte. He attributes this surge largely to sports betting expansion.

The big danger is in the friction-free nature of online sportsbooks promoted in TV ads. In many states, you can place bets without leaving your sofa. All you need is a smartphone and an app. These apps speak the language of young adults. Many of them have never been in a casino, but they know their way around the internet.

In Wisconsin, legal gambling is restricted mostly to tribal areas and the Wisconsin Lottery, as dictated by the state constitution. For now, commercial sportsbooks and their powerful apps can’t legally operate in the state.

But my fear is that time is on the sports-betting industry’s side. As sports betting becomes more “normalized,” the state constitution could become vulnerable to changes that would legalize sports betting everywhere.

It’s important to be pro-active on this issue and take steps to prevent an addiction crisis. Here are a few ideas for parents, schools and lawmakers to consider:

First and foremost, parents should talk to their kids about sports betting, as they might alcohol and drugs. I flag sportsbook ads and explain to our kids how they try to make sports betting appear like an easy path to riches. As parents, we should help kids understand how gambling can be addictive and financially destructive.

Public schools, perhaps in partnership with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, should develop a curriculum to inform students of sports-betting risks.

Any serious effort to legalize sports betting should involve studying the feasibility of giving the Wisconsin Lottery the exclusive right to operate a sportsbook outside tribal areas. A state-run sportsbook could create safeguards to reduce problem gambling and return “profits” to local communities.

It’s probably not a question of if but when sports betting becomes legal in the Badger State, beyond the one tribal casino where it is now offered. Let’s get ahead of the addiction crisis and start as soon as possible creating a robust infrastructure to mitigate the damage caused by this industry.

Andrew Broman, of Janesville, is a former journalist and founder of frugalmatic.com.