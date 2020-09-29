Andrew Bent: Don't leave forests out of land management in southern Wisconsin

A recent Cap Times commentary by Spencer Black sang the praises of Wisconsin prairies and prairie restoration. Thank you, Spencer — I heartily agree! But as public and private land managers are influenced to opt for prairie/savanna restoration, there is an interesting perspective to add: Forests are OK, too.
In much of this region, prairies and oak savannas were the most abundant ecosystem prior to European settlement. They were kept in place by fires, often set by Native American intervention. Ecological restoration of prairies and oak savannas sustains numerous plant and animal species that were recently at risk. Prairies and savannas offer marvelous places to enjoy nature. However, prairies and oak savannas were not the primary pre-settlement ecosystems on riparian sites, or along many Driftless Area valleys, or on many sloped sites that face north, northwest or northeast. Deeper woodlands holding various arrays of tree species were also a prominent pre-settlement ecosystem. Woodlands are the natural ecosystem that becomes established even on many prairie-conducive lands, if those sites do not receive human intervention in the form of farming, grazing, tree harvesting or fire. And those woodlands, as with prairies, host magical wonders for those inclined to get out and enjoy them.
Prairie restoration has earned a welcome place in Wisconsin land management. But promotion of ecosystems that do not require frequent human intervention is perhaps an even more widely validated goal in natural lands management. This is the overarching management philosophy, for example, of most U.S. National Parks — to promote "non-human" natural ecosystems rather than human-impacted ecosystems.
Forests will often be a more affordable and sustainable land management goal than prairies and savannas, because they require substantially less paid and/or volunteer labor to establish and maintain. Unfortunately, forest management is not a simple hands-off proposition. As with prairies and savannas, ecosystem-altering invasive species still must be kept under sufficient control. Most visitors also want trails. Although it is pleasant work, it is a great deal more work to mow hiking trails through prairies and savannas multiple times a year than it is to sustain an open trail corridor through woodlands. Overall, the time and money required to sustain desirable forest ecosystems will be almost always be much lower.
People definitely enjoy hiking in prairies and savannas — enjoy the views, the unique plants and animals, and the overall feel of those ecosystems. They enjoy forests at a similar range of levels. We do need to create more prairies and savannas, because they are under-represented across our regional landscape. But in all seasons, outdoor users gravitate to forest settings as much as to prairies. Unfortunately, this author has heard many complaints from hikers who preferred forest ecosystems to the disturbed, dense-underbrush savanna ecosystems that those lands were converted to. On a positive note, the compliments have been numerous regarding local hiking spots that, within a mile or two, take people through prairies, savannas and deeper woodlands.
Species homogeneity is also a point of concern, for oak savannas in particular. The experience of losses with American Chestnut, American Elm and now many ash species has taught caution in overreliance on any one tree species. Landowners may be wise to encourage a broader range of tree species than just fire-tolerant oaks and hickories, including in savanna areas where fire intensity is less severe.
Climate change presents multiple challenges to humanity and to the other residents of our planet. Carbon (potential greenhouse gas) storage is dramatically improved when prairies replace former agricultural fields. However, preservation or restoration of forests is, by a substantial margin, an even more effective way to store carbon away from the atmosphere. As with the burning of Amazon forests, will our use of fire (even if it was to maintain Wisconsin natural landscapes) be viewed in the future as an ecologically responsible activity? That is heresy to ecological stewards, myself included, who have spent hours establishing and sustaining prairie and oak savanna ecosystems. On balance, we surely are doing the world a favor by promoting at least some prairies and savannas. But should more acres on public and private natural lands in our region instead be managed as forests?
For all of the above reasons, a wise approach in southern Wisconsin may be to favor the conversion of relatively open lands to prairies and savannas, while disfavoring efforts to convert most regenerating forests to savannas. One can return to a vision of the nature-seeking day-hiker: Happy that, within a mile or two, they were able to experience prairies and savannas, and also plenty of deep and varied woodlands.
Andrew Bent is a professor of plant pathology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a prairie and forest landowner, and a frequent volunteer with the Ice Age Trail Alliance. The views expressed are not intended to represent the organizational views of UW-Madison or the IATA.
