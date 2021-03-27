Andrew Belcher: Missing your family? So are immigrants

One story of the profound beauty of family reunification shows why the effort is worth our time.

In my role as a church mobilizer for World Relief Fox Valley, I was privileged to be part of the team resettling a father and husband whose wife and four children came to Wisconsin seven years ago. Just two months ago, after all the delays, false starts, and dashed hopes, the husband — himself a father and grandfather — boarded a flight from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ultimately arriving at Appleton International Airport on a cold December morning. One could imagine the tears of joy that flowed as the family embraced for the first time in seven years.

It makes sense for us to support keeping families together for many reasons. But I humbly submit that our values are more important than any economic reasons for working on behalf of families who come from a different land. Though not without exception, a tradition of welcoming the stranger runs through our national story. Family is woven into the DNA of America, and we have an opportunity now to live into that reality in our own communities.