Andrew Belcher: Missing your family? So are immigrants

KIMBERLY — For most Wisconsinites, the COVID-19 pandemic has been an unwelcome experiment in isolation from friends, colleagues and even our own families.
From canceled graduation ceremonies to scrapped dinner plans with friends, we all have felt the quietly seismic impact of the absence of human connection. More Americans have felt hopeless and alone. We are all ready for the Zoom calls to end and gatherings with loved ones to begin. It is not hard to imagine the joy these reunions will bring.
But what would it be like to experience the separation we have endured not just for one year, but seven? What would it feel like not to know if we would ever be reunited with our loved ones?
Fortunately, most citizens in our state will not have these sobering questions linger long or affect their entire lives. But many members of our Wisconsin communities will continue to face these questions every day. They are the refugee and immigrant families among us who are waiting for family members living abroad to join them in the United States.
As a pastor in Kimberly, I believe strong families are the foundation of our society, so the isolation imposed by the pandemic has made me more sensitive to the issue of fractured families in our country. Specifically, I have become more curious about how our treatment of refugee and immigrant communities helps or hinders their return to wholeness.
This can be a difficult topic for conversation because the way we view foreigners in the United States often leads to a single question: How will they affect us? This question is followed by well-worn arguments that only reinforce our disagreements.
Here is a new way we can think about this old problem. The question “How will they affect us?” actually leads to a second important question: When it comes to actions that impact refugees and immigrants, how are we affecting them?
It turns out that what we choose to do as a state and as a nation, through our laws and personal actions, significantly impacts the stability of the most vulnerable families in the world. Some are fleeing poverty, famine and dictatorial regimes. Others have had to leave behind a parent, a sibling or a grandparent in a faraway country. But because of our policies, they are forced to wait for years before a stranded family member can join them in America.
Obstacles like unresolved political and documentation issues lengthen the time a family must wait for family members to join them, but many of these barriers could be removed. All it would take would be for leaders from both parties, including our state’s U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to be willing to forge bipartisan consensus for common-sense immigration policies that would prioritize family unity.
One story of the profound beauty of family reunification shows why the effort is worth our time.
In my role as a church mobilizer for World Relief Fox Valley, I was privileged to be part of the team resettling a father and husband whose wife and four children came to Wisconsin seven years ago. Just two months ago, after all the delays, false starts, and dashed hopes, the husband — himself a father and grandfather — boarded a flight from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ultimately arriving at Appleton International Airport on a cold December morning. One could imagine the tears of joy that flowed as the family embraced for the first time in seven years.
It makes sense for us to support keeping families together for many reasons. But I humbly submit that our values are more important than any economic reasons for working on behalf of families who come from a different land. Though not without exception, a tradition of welcoming the stranger runs through our national story. Family is woven into the DNA of America, and we have an opportunity now to live into that reality in our own communities.
So as the pandemic continues to make us aware of the pain caused by family separation, we can all begin to think in a different way. We can ask a different kind of question. And we can try to see that they are really us. If we can take these steps, the joy of all of our reunions will be all the greater.
Belcher is the pastor of Olivet Bible Church in Kimberly and serves as church mobilizer for World Relief Fox Valley: www.olivetbiblechurch.org.