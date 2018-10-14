A basic tenet of our democracy is that election outcomes should represent the will of the people. Fair voting districts are crucial to ensuring our representatives are responsible to us, the people, and the issues that affect our daily lives.
If you think voters should choose their representatives rather than the other way around, you should vote in the Nov. 6 election. All of the state Assembly seats will be on the ballot, as well as half the state Senate seats and the governor’s office. These are the officials who have the power to reform the way Wisconsin draws voting maps.
Even if they fail to reform the process, this fall’s election will be key to making the current redistricting system more fair. Those officials elected to four-year terms will still be in office when the next maps are drawn. The senators elected this year will have the ability to vote for or against the new districts. The governor will be able to veto or sign the maps into law. And the attorney general will be in a position to defend the new districts — or not — if they are challenged in the courts.
Elections have consequences, and redistricting is just one reason why every eligible citizen should participate in the Nov. 6 election. If you vote, you will also have a voice on which party controls the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, the state Legislature and other important offices.
The League of Women Voters believes our nation is stronger when citizens are informed and active participants in government. The league is here to help make sure you can cast your ballot.
You need to be registered in order to vote. You can register online through Oct. 17, by mail through your city clerk’s office, in person when you go to early-vote, or at your polling place on Election Day. You will need an acceptable photo ID in order to receive a regular ballot. If you don’t have an acceptable ID on Election Day, you can cast a provisional ballot at your polling place.
To find information on how to register to vote, what kind photo ID you need to bring to the polls, how to find your polling place, and to learn about the candidates and where they stand on the issues, visit the league’s voter information page at LWVWI.org.
Early voting has begun and will continue until Nov. 3. Check with your city clerk’s office for locations and hours. You can also vote absentee by mail, but get started right away because you’ll have to request a ballot from your clerk’s office and return it in time. Polls are open from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
This November’s election is an opportunity to help determine the future of our state and nation. Take your opportunity to make the issues important to you count at the ballot box and vote.
Andrea Kaminski is a member of the board of directors for the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that advocates for informed and active participation in government.
