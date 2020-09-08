Andrea Kaminski: In a democracy, nothing gets done when one party doesn't show up

Wisconsin residents of all political stripes are horrified by the violence we’ve seen in our state and elsewhere this summer, and we expect our elected leaders to sit down together in one room long enough to adopt policies to address the problem. By that, I don’t mean measures that make nice talking points on the campaign trail but don’t offer real solutions. We need serious reforms that can actually reduce the violence.
Last month a police officer in Kenosha shot seven bullets into the back of a Black man in front of his children, leaving him paralyzed and his children traumatized. The protests and civil unrest that followed destroyed many businesses and left part of the city in shambles. Worse, two people were killed and one injured a day or so later. A teenager from Illinois has been charged.
While this tragedy has put Wisconsin in the news internationally as the latest focal point, the issue of police violence is nothing new. Yet the Republican lawmakers in the state were not able to make it to Madison on Aug. 31 for a special session of the Legislature that was called by Gov. Evers to address policing policies and training. They claimed that the seven days the governor had given them to prepare for the session was not enough time to review his proposals and develop their own plan.
These are the same legislators who fast-tracked a lame duck session after voters chose Democrats for governor and attorney general in 2018, so they could pare down the powers of those offices with votes taken in the middle of the night. They were not concerned about whether Democratic legislators had enough time to prepare.
In fact, for eight years before that election, the Republican majority regularly fast-tracked legislation, including the bills that drew the state’s gerrymandered voting districts. Having worked for a nonpartisan advocacy organization, I can attest that they offered only minimal opportunities for public input before pushing through major reforms.
Gov. Evers’ policing proposals included bills to ban the use of choke holds and no-knock warrants, establish statewide standards for the use of force by law enforcement, require additional training for officers and better reporting by departments, and support community violence prevention programs.
These seem like reasonable measures to me, but I understand that some lawmakers might not agree. If so, why don’t they do their job and debate the bills? They could offer amendments to improve the proposals. If that’s not enough, they could vote some or all of the measures down. That’s what democracy looks like. Nothing is accomplished when one party refuses to show up.
America is hurting, and we need leaders who are more interested in serving the public than in saving face for themselves or keeping their party in power. Right now, Wisconsin Republican lawmakers are campaigning to win a “veto-proof” majority in the Legislature, so the governor will have no say in the 2021 district maps. That would allow them once again to use precision gerrymandering to cement their majority for a second decade.
The Nov. 3 election is our chance to get our state and our nation back on track.
Andrea Kaminski is a resident of Madison.
