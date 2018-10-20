When my husband and I moved across from Edgewood College on Woodrow Street in Madison in 1985, we were pleased by the middle-class comfort of the neighborhood.
Each September our kids lined up with their neighbors along the chain-link fence overlooking the Edgewood High School track to watch Edgefest being set up. I imagined the youngsters discussing which rides they would go on and how they would talk their parents into taking them to the fair each day of the long weekend.
Edgefest was a long, noisy and often expensive weekend for us, with traffic and parking problems to boot. But we were happy to support Edgewood High School in that way.
Despite some tensions over the years and ongoing parking issues, neighborhood residents and the Edgewood institutions have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship. Together the college and schools form a respected neighborhood anchor, and I love the Sunday farmers’ market in the high school parking lot. The Edgewood institutions surely benefit when parents and prospective students visit the campus and see that it is in a safe, quiet neighborhood with well-kept residences and local businesses.
The recent stadium proposed by Edgewood High School threatens to upset that balance. The proposal breaks the promise the school made in its 2015 joint master planning process that the athletic field would remain a practice field. Just one year after the neighborhood supported the master plan, the school announced new plans to turn the athletic field into a stadium with a building, expanded seating, lighting and a sound system for up to five night games a year. Now they have expanded the proposal to include hosting up to 40 games in the proposed stadium.
The concerns of neighbors have been dismissed as just what we should expect when we live near a high school. No. First, we expect them to be truthful with us. Secondly, this proposal goes way beyond what any quiet neighborhood should expect.
High-mount night lighting, an amplified sound system broadcasting prerecorded pep rally music, and sports announcers at a sound level that can be heard over crowd noise and the crowd noise itself are not compatible with the residential district that is immediately next door.
Neighbors recently measured the impact during a Waunakee High School football game with a small rainy day game crowd, and recordings are posted on YouTube. Even from 750 feet away, measured sound levels exceeded 67 dB. Edgewood High School has proposed solutions to mitigate the disruption, but neighbors have reason to be wary after seeing the school break the promises it made in the master planning process.
Our neighborhood has many constituents beyond those who live here, including the many outdoor enthusiasts who use the lake and the adjacent parks, as well as those who walk, run, bike and watch birds along the Edgewood Park and Pleasure Drive that runs between the Edgewood campus and Lake Wingra. These resources and the people who enjoy them would be negatively affected by an amplified stadium sound system.
As it approaches its centennial, Edgewood High School should value its neighborhood and its neighbors by considering their interests. Further, the city of Madison should reject the stadium proposal to preserve the neighborhood.