Andrea K. McDaniels: Does a Black man's life matter in America?

Even if you believe the looting must stop, shouldn't unnecessary police-involved shootings as well? Pence's message was a clear spare-no-victims one. Law and order even at the expense of someone's life — especially if it is a Black man.

As a country, we find ourselves in the same spot we did three months ago when George Floyd died after a Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck so long he stopped breathing. We are back to the place we were when Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down by vigilantes while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood he apparently didn't belong in.

Some people are shocked that this could happen again. Black people are fed up that this was allowed to happen again. Once again protesters have hit the streets. Once again so many cry for justice that many are skeptical will come because change has been too slow to come. Where are all of the massive judicial reform efforts promised by lawmakers and politicos at the beginning of the summer? Why does it take another incident to spark that movement again?