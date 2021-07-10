 Skip to main content
And the winners are ...
The Wisconsin Newspaper Association recently announced the winners of its inaugural writing and cartoon contest, as part of its annual Wisconsin Civics Games. High schoolers and middle schoolers were encouraged to participate.

The goal is to increase civic education and engagement — even during a pandemic when so many students were stuck at home.

The students in districts across Wisconsin were asked to write or draw an opinion on an issue related to the First Amendment. Today we’re happy to feature the winners and to list the names of finalists.

To learn about future Civics Games events, go to wnanews.com.

MORE WINNERS

Here is a complete list of the winners and where they placed in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's cartoon and writing contest.

High school writing

First: Joshua Cao, Kenosha

Second: Charles Loeffler, Elkhart Lake

Third: Tessa Tolomeo, Cedarburg

Honorable mention: Quentin Lathrop, Soldiers Grove

High school cartoon

First: Annmarie Morrison, La Farge

Second: Marisol Ramirez, Milwaukee

Third: Charles Loeffler, Elkhart Lake

Honorable mention: Elijah Ashley-Youngblood, Milwaukee

Middle school writing

First: Lana Centeno, Wittenberg

Second: Jonah Bratcher, Loyal

Third: Addison Palmer and Eve Brandt, Bristol

Middle school cartooning

First: Evelyn Loeffler, Elkhart Lake

Honorable mention: Sophia Cetera, Kansasville

