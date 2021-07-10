And the winners are ...

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association recently announced the winners of its inaugural writing and cartoon contest, as part of its annual Wisconsin Civics Games. High schoolers and middle schoolers were encouraged to participate.
The goal is to increase civic education and engagement — even during a pandemic when so many students were stuck at home.
The students in districts across Wisconsin were asked to write or draw an opinion on an issue related to the First Amendment. Today we’re happy to feature the winners and to list the names of finalists.
To learn about future Civics Games events, go to wnanews.com.
MORE WINNERS
Here is a complete list of the winners and where they placed in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association's cartoon and writing contest.
High school writing
First: Joshua Cao, Kenosha
Second: Charles Loeffler, Elkhart Lake
Third: Tessa Tolomeo, Cedarburg
Honorable mention: Quentin Lathrop, Soldiers Grove
High school cartoon
First: Annmarie Morrison, La Farge
Second: Marisol Ramirez, Milwaukee
Third: Charles Loeffler, Elkhart Lake
Honorable mention: Elijah Ashley-Youngblood, Milwaukee
Middle school writing
First: Lana Centeno, Wittenberg
Second: Jonah Bratcher, Loyal
Third: Addison Palmer and Eve Brandt, Bristol
Middle school cartooning
First: Evelyn Loeffler, Elkhart Lake
Honorable mention: Sophia Cetera, Kansasville
