Anastassia Fedyk: Why more weapons will help Ukraine and Russia negotiate a lasting truce

As an economist and business school professor, I teach about markets, valuations and the fundamental principles of negotiations. In any negotiation, strong positioning is the most important factor.

A key concept taught in bargaining courses is BATNA (best alternative to a negotiated agreement) — which means the most optimal option each party would have without a negotiated outcome. Success in negotiations depends on the ability to accurately assess the other party’s BATNA and, crucially, on the strength of your own. The stronger your non-negotiated option, the more leverage you have in the negotiation.

Why is this relevant to thinking about the Russia-Ukraine war?

Calls have been made for a diplomatic solution to the war, and they tend to be accompanied by the suggestion that negotiating a settlement runs counter to providing weapons to Ukraine. This is erroneous. Military aid and diplomacy are not mutually exclusive because both are needed in negotiating an outcome. They are complementary.

Assistance from the United States and Ukraine’s other allies would strengthen Ukraine’s negotiating position. Far from undermining negotiations, this gives Ukraine, the victim, more bargaining power to reach an outcome that might be acceptable, instead of immediate subjugation. Those who focus on Ukraine making territorial concessions or blame the United States for expanding the war only weaken Ukraine’s bargaining position.

Will poor negotiation tactics lead to lasting peace? That’s extremely unlikely, for the following reasons.

Next to bargaining power, the other crucial factor to a successful negotiation is trust. Both parties need to be willing to reach and respect an agreement.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin's only current proposal is the subjugation of Ukraine. Russia has openly mocked a diplomatic proposal by Italy, confirming the absence of Russia’s good-faith negotiations. And nothing suggests Russia intends to respect any commitments it might make in a “winning” position.

Russia broke all international agreements that ensured respect for Ukraine’s borders. Throughout negotiation attempts during the current war, Russia never reduced the intensity of its shelling of Ukrainian territory. And potentially trust-building outcomes, such as a prisoner exchange, have yet to be achieved.

Of course, wars do end in treaties, but history has taught that not all settlement agreements end wars. Think about the Munich Agreement of 1938. Did ceding Czechoslovakian lands to Germany end the war? No, it facilitated the unfolding of the worst war in human history. Why would ceding Ukrainian lands to Russia work any better?

So the question is not whether the war will end in a negotiated outcome (it will), but rather what kind of outcome is acceptable, and how can we get there?

The answer to the first of these questions necessarily lies with Ukrainians, citizens of a sovereign nation. They are interested in a diplomatic solution, but they plead for more weapons. That's because this war is existential, and they will fight with or without the support of allies.

Months after Russia's full-scale invasion began Feb. 24, 80% of Ukrainians are still against concessions or appeasement. At this point, standing with the Ukrainian people means buttressing that nation’s bargaining position enough to negotiate an outcome that leaves it free and territorially undivided.

So how can we get there? The suggestion that more help from the United States and other allies is prolonging the war or causing more Ukrainian deaths is akin to saying that arming an assault victim with a knife would prolong her suffering. That would be true if the assistance is deliberately insufficient. In Ukraine’s case, a salient point of debate is whether limiting the kind of military assistance supplied is the right policy.

Instead of promoting nebulous concepts of “diplomacy,” we should turn to the principles of negotiations and focus on concrete questions. What type of weapons does Ukraine need to reverse Russian advances and actually draw Putin to the negotiating table? How can we strengthen Ukraine’s BATNA position sufficiently to arrive at an acceptable settlement? In the absence of trust, how do we make sure the aggression doesn't resume.

Finally, how can the international community help ensure that negotiations are structured so that the important phrase “never again” will hold true?

Fedyk is an assistant professor at the UC Berkeley and a co-founder of Economists for Ukraine. Yuriy Gorodnichenko, Bohdan Kukharskyy and Ilona Sologoub contributed to this column, which appeared in The Los Angeles Times.