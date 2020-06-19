Anand Swaminathan: The killing of Tony Robinson shows need to drastically reduce police interactions

Why are Madisonians spending a quarter of their money policing their own community? Nothing is progressive about that. The answer is a lack of imagination. For years, we’ve been taught to believe that technocratic solutions will work: tweaks to policies, implicit bias training, better weapons, body cams, civilian review boards. And of course, more police. These things have bloated budgets, but the problems are as bad as ever.

The Black Lives Matter movement is telling us that we need to think bigger and to reimagine our world. Mariame Kaba, a dynamic organizer and activist against criminalization, recently wrote that when people think about defunding police departments, “they envision a society as violent as our current one, merely without law enforcement — and they shudder” because “we have been so indoctrinated with the idea that we solve problems by policing and caging people that many cannot imagine anything other than prisons and the police as solutions to violence and harm.”

She teaches that this is merely a failure to see the possible: “People like me who want to abolish prisons and police, however, have a vision of a different society, built on cooperation instead of individualism, on mutual aid instead of self-preservation. What would the country look like if it had billions of extra dollars to spend on housing, food and education for all?”