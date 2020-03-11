Analiese Eicher: Citizens will have say on size of Dane County Board

The State Journal's editorial last Sunday, "Giant board should shrink to get strong," states that a smaller Dane County Board would increase in influence and relevance, would be more efficient, have a higher profile, and be less expensive.
I am not certain these arguments are sound. But I believe these are points that must be open to robust debate, and I look forward to providing the Dane County community the opportunity to do just that over the course of the next several months.
Several years ago, Dane County put in place a nonpartisan redistricting process. A Redistricting Commission will draw the maps of new districts after the 2020 census data is available in 2021 and will make recommendations to the County Board. We are proud to have embraced an approach that will be fair and transparent.
The County Board will decide the number of districts. The Executive Committee of the County Board has already begun consideration of this topic and intends to devote the next several months delving into the following:
- The responsiveness of part-time board members to represent various numbers of constituents.
- The physical size of rural districts with a smaller board, and the impact on the Zoning and Land Regulation Committee’s work.
- The impact on voters who are minorities.
- The structure of committees, where most of the work of the board occurs.
- The workload of each supervisor, and the cost of the County Board.
The current salary of Dane County supervisors is $10,725. The argument that reducing the County Board’s size by half will save the county taxpayers money is misleading. Dane County government has 70-plus boards, commissions and committees. Many require members who are County Board supervisors. When I do the math, I see that drastically reducing the size of the County Board means fewer people participating in double the number of meetings, all while representing more than double the population of the current districts.
One saves money only if one does not increase the County Board salary commensurate with the increased workload. That does not seem like a recipe for a more competitive and influential governing body.
This is the year of the census, and it is an appropriate time to have this conversation -- but not just among County Board supervisors and the media. Dane County residents deserve their say.
Therefore, over the course of the summer, the Executive Committee will offer a variety of community engagement opportunities to hear from the residents of Dane County on how they would like to be represented. I invite the State Journal, and the greater Dane County community, to join us in this conversation.
Eicher, of Sun Prairie, is chair of the Dane County Board: eicher.analiese@countyofdane.com.