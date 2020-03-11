Analiese Eicher: Citizens will have say on size of Dane County Board

The current salary of Dane County supervisors is $10,725. The argument that reducing the County Board’s size by half will save the county taxpayers money is misleading. Dane County government has 70-plus boards, commissions and committees. Many require members who are County Board supervisors. When I do the math, I see that drastically reducing the size of the County Board means fewer people participating in double the number of meetings, all while representing more than double the population of the current districts.

One saves money only if one does not increase the County Board salary commensurate with the increased workload. That does not seem like a recipe for a more competitive and influential governing body.

This is the year of the census, and it is an appropriate time to have this conversation -- but not just among County Board supervisors and the media. Dane County residents deserve their say.

Therefore, over the course of the summer, the Executive Committee will offer a variety of community engagement opportunities to hear from the residents of Dane County on how they would like to be represented. I invite the State Journal, and the greater Dane County community, to join us in this conversation.

The Dane County Board should shrink for greater impact OUR VIEW: A smaller Dane County Board would be more efficient, compelling and competitive

Eicher, of Sun Prairie, is chair of the Dane County Board: eicher.analiese@countyofdane.com.

