An American hero no more -- State Journal editorial from 10 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 21, 2013:

Liar, liar, biking shorts on fire. How else are we to respond to the disturbing news last week — long suspected and finally confirmed in an off-putting confession in a TV interview with Oprah Winfrey — that world cycling champion Lance Armstrong is also a world-class deceiver who lied for years about his performance-enhancing drug use.

And he didn’t just lie about it. Armstrong, the 41-year-old seven-time Tour de France champion, lied defiantly, repeatedly and with a phony sense of outrage about being continually questioned on the topic.

All mind-boggling behavior from an incredible athlete and cancer survivor admired around the world for his cycling and his commitment to cancer research through his “Livestrong” movement, marked by the seemingly ubiquitous yellow wristband.

Do we toss our Livestrong bracelets in the trash now, since Armstrong has visited the Church of Oprah to confess his sins? Certainly not. As those at the Livestrong Foundation point out, their mission is about patients and doctors and research, not about Armstrong.

Do we give up on cycling as a sport, since apparently the field is so drug-infested that to be competitive a rider is forced to use all make and manner of performance-enhancing drugs?

That seemed to be Armstrong’s position — it’s not really cheating, is it, if everyone’s doing it?

Yes, Lance, it’s still cheating and it’s still deplorable and it still puts a stain for all time on you and your sport.

Not to mention all the people — dozens? hundreds? more? — who looked the other way or, worse, participated in what’s been called a sophisticated operation to enable Armstrong and many others to cheat, and to hide their cheating, race after race, season after season.

After part one of the two-part Oprah show, some said Armstrong even lied in the interview when he said he didn’t use blood transfusions after 2005. Armstrong is suspected of blood doping, as the transfusion process is called, as late as 2009.

The multimillion-dollar bank account Armstrong piled up as a cyclist and through endorsements is now in jeopardy, as it should be.

Much worse, an American hero is now exposed as a long-time cheat and a serial liar. And that’s a kick in the biking shorts for everyone.