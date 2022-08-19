Amy Traynor and Beth Oswald: Give every student free lunch to fuel their learning

With federal pandemic relief waivers ending, there will be “no such thing as a free lunch” (or breakfast) again for many Wisconsin students.

But why? Our children’s well-being and academic performance are on the line.

As Wisconsin teachers of the year, we strive to ensure our students have what they need to learn and grow -- academically, socially and emotionally. We design engaging lessons and work to make our classrooms safe and welcoming spaces so all students can succeed.

But without enough fuel -- balanced breakfasts and nutritious lunches -- students struggle to get through the day.

For the past two years, federal waivers have allowed our publicly funded schools to provide equitable access to healthy, free meals for all students. This means none of our students had to worry about whether enough money was in their school account to receive a nutritious, school-made meal. No more stigma, tears or fears were at the cafeteria checkout.

Unfortunately, the relief these federal waivers provided has ended. Before COVID-19, nearly 1 in 5 Wisconsin children were food insecure, meaning their families couldn’t always afford to buy the food they needed, according to the Wisconsin Food Security Project. Of those children, 33% did not qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, according to Feeding America.

When school resumes this fall, packing lunches or purchasing school meals will create an additional financial strain for families, who saw their grocery costs rise 10.4% in the past year.

The impact school meal debt has on students is another cause for concern. In 1999, 75% of school districts reported unpaid student meal debt, according to the School Nutrition Association. Students with meal debt may be “lunch-shamed” in the checkout line, denied meals or provided with lesser quality meals.

After two years of free universal school meals, returning to such scenarios is unacceptable. No child should ever go hungry or feel shame because an adult in their life cannot afford school meals.

If you believe, as we do, that nutritious food is vital to students’ learning and well-being, contact your legislators and ask them to ensure access to free healthy meals for all students through U.S. Senate Bill 1530 and the Healthy School Meals for All Wisconsin (LRB 4605).

Until such legislation is adopted, we encourage families of school-age children to complete the free or reduced-price meal applications available through their local districts. Find out more at go.madison.com/SchoolMeal.