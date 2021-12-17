Amy Swearer: Race-baiting Kyle Rittenhouse narratives don’t survive scrutiny

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse last month on charges related to his Aug. 25, 2020, shooting of three white men during a chaotic night of destructive civil unrest in Kenosha should have surprised no one who watched the trial with an open mind and a basic understanding of self-defense laws. Yet countless blue-check pundits on social media lost their collective minds in a race-baiting game of “What if Rittenhouse were black?”

The hot takes abounded. Some highly followed commentators went so far as to explicitly assert that no person of color could ever intentionally shoot someone and be acquitted on grounds of lawful self-defense.

The idea that self-defense is a legal justification largely for white Americans and that no jury would ever acquit defendants of color who claim they acted in self-defense is absurdly reductive.

It’s also easily disprovable with a basic Google search.

Consider just some of the many non-white defendants acquitted of murder or attempted murder in recent years because of successful self-defense claims: