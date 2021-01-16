Amy Schulz: Nuclear energy conflicts with cure for climate change

Nuclear reactors were designed and licensed to operate for 40 years. As they age, we can expect an increase in accidents due to equipment failures. Reactor pressure vessels are thick steel containers that hold nuclear fuel and serve as a barrier to keep radioactive material out of the environment. Nuclear reactors generate subatomic particles, which hit the steel and reduce the steel’s ability to withstand cracking and the stresses of operation.

This is “embrittlement,” and the Point Beach No. 2 reactor is one of the most embrittled reactors in the United States due to its age and materials, making it vulnerable to cracking and the release of radiation in the event of an accident. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission estimated that the Point Beach No. 2 reactor was to reach its “embrittlement screening limit” by 2017. The Point Beach nuclear facility is located on the shores of Lake Michigan, which supplies drinking water to millions of people in the United States and Canada. In the event of an accident, the radioactive contamination could be catastrophic.