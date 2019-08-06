The first week of August will mark the 74th anniversary of the U.S. nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. The Hiroshima bomb alone killed 65,000 people and injured 65,000 out of a population of 245,000. The survivors of these attacks experienced radiation effects years to decades later, including leukemia and cancers of the breast, lung and thyroid.
How do we ensure that there will never again be a nuclear attack?
We can start by reading "Hiroshima," John Hersey’s account of the bombing through the memories of survivors. We can learn why a “limited” nuclear war, involving less than 0.5% of the world’s nuclear arsenal, would lead to global cooling, decreased rainfall, agricultural failures and the starvation of 2 billion people. We can educate ourselves about the horrific consequences of a full scale nuclear war: ice age temperatures, the collapse of agriculture and the possible extinction of complex life on the planet.
And we can take action. In 2017, a U.S. grassroots effort to take us “back from the brink” of nuclear war arose. This campaign urges our government to sign the 2017 United Nations Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty and to work towards international, verifiable nuclear disarmament.
It also calls on our leaders to take immediate steps to prevent nuclear war: to pledge never to use nuclear weapons first, to limit the president’s ability to launch a nuclear weapon first without authorization of Congress, to take nuclear weapons off “hair-trigger alert” and to stop the modernization and enhancement of US nuclear weapons.
U.S. efforts to enhance its nuclear forces are spurring Russia and China to do the same, reigniting a nuclear arms race. And it is encouraging small nations like North Korea to continue their nuclear weapons programs.
To many residents on the east side of Madison, the issue of nuclear disarmament is not an abstraction. There are plans to expand Truax Air Force Base so that F-35 fighter jets, designed to carry two nuclear bombs each, can be stationed here. Aside from the issues of air, noise and water pollution, the F-35 nuclear bombs have been discussed as “first strike” weapons. The Wisconsin Air National Guard could be assigned by our president to drop these bombs on another country. And Madison could become a nuclear target.
We can urge our City Council members to pass the “Back from the Brink” nuclear weapons disarmament resolution. And we can let Rep. Mark Pocan and Sens. Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin know that we don't want nuclear weapons in our backyard.
On Aug. 6, we will float lanterns at dusk in the Tenney Park lagoon to remember those who lost their lives in the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings and pledge to work so that a nuclear attack happens “never again." Please join us.
Amy Schulz is a registered nurse and president of Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin.
