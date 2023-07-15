Parents across Wisconsin who are fed up with the political indoctrination of children and the ideological agendas that are being forced on them by activist teachers, administrators and, most alarmingly, by the state Department of Public Instruction have new hope — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has thrown his hat into the presidential ring.

While every candidate should stand up to the educational establishment and stick up for our children, Gov. DeSantis’ courageous track record of putting parents first and forcing schools to actually focus on education stands out for me as a parent. Our schools shouldn’t be training children to hate our country or exposing them to explicit materials behind our backs.

Wisconsin parents and taxpayers want our state’s young people to master critical skills such as reading, math and the ability to write coherently before they graduate. During Gov. Tony Evers’ reign as state superintendent of public instruction and now as governor, he has focused on “equity.” Sadly, he seems to have achieved it, in that most students in our state are performing equally bad, with just 27.5% proficient in English language arts overall and 27% in math proficiency. Those numbers drop even further for minority children. It is inexcusable.

Evers’ pandemic policies isolated and punished the children that needed education the most. It’s no wonder parent advocates across the state are eager to be backed by leadership at the national level that would put our children before identity politics. Wisconsin desperately needs national leadership from a parents-first leader such as DeSantis.

The “woke” drip feed started under Evers when he was state superintendent of schools, and it has exploded in our schools during his time as governor.

The Department of Public Instruction regularly hosts training seminars for teachers that focus on subjects such as educational reparations and the idea that standard English is curriculum violence. Professional development content in Eau Claire has indicated to teachers that parents are not “entitled” to know their children’s identities stating, “that knowledge must be earned.”

Parents are bewildered and angered to see males infiltrating female spaces, stripping them of not only privacy, but also hard-earned sporting opportunities and accolades. Even more astonishingly, the DPI seems to have totally forgotten our girls and young women in the rush to signal the agency’s virtue. Evers and President Joe Biden ignore the voices of the masses and the stats of clear academic failure, insisting we just need more of the same failed philosophies and policies to make it right.

We see it in our school libraries as well. Earlier this year, grandmother Judi Pool and a group of parents discovered that the Sheboygan School District was harboring books that normalized sexual encounters. It wasn’t just the graphic images that were jaw-dropping. Across school districts, the lack of oversight and recommended reading from “trusted” third parties begs the question of when and why this became acceptable.

The Sheboygan School District isn’t alone. Waukesha, Elmbrook, Eau Claire, Kettle Moraine, Slinger and Oak Creek have experienced similar situations. It’s everywhere.

That is why parents in Wisconsin need a leader such as DeSantis. Political activists in education forget that these are our children, not their children. DeSantis’ agenda to put parents first makes it clear that parents are the primary caregivers and educators of our children, not the government. We need a leader such as DeSantis who will focus our schools on academic achievement for all, not allow for excuses as to why certain children cannot succeed.

Wisconsin needs DeSantis to back the parents seeking to bring sanity back to our schools.