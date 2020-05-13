Amy Hilgendorf : Why I’m giving my coronavirus relief check to Freedom Inc.

A large check showed up in my bank account recently as part of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. I’ll admit that seeing this felt like a bright spot in what has been a strange and challenging time. What to do with that money?
I’m giving it away. And to Freedom Inc.
I don’t need this money. And not because there’s something unique about my circumstances, but because there’s something systemic about it. These systems have positioned me and my family as largely unscathed by this situation and positioned many, many others in vulnerable and scary situations. Like many people I know, I’ve transitioned to working from home, still with my salary and my health insurance. While many others have been laid off or lost their jobs — including undocumented neighbors who won’t receive any kind of relief check — I’m not concerned about paying my bills. Is this because I’ve earned this kind of security? No, not really.
The real reason for my secure situation and the advantages I experience that have been only amplified by the COVID-19 crisis, is that I’m white and my ancestors were white, living in a government and society that has systematically promoted white supremacy. While this may seem hyperbolic, let me give an example of how this advantage has played out for my life:
My grandfather, a German-American from a working-class Wisconsin family with an eighth-grade education, fought for the U.S. Army. In war, he lost his brother and suffered a physical injury that changed his life forever (as well as mental health injuries recognized later). He couldn’t go back to life as a laborer like his father, and the government knew that. So, they took care of him: Sending him first to finish a high school diploma, then the university, and then hiring him in a government job. None of his classmates were Black, Indigenous, or People of Color, as these offers weren’t made to veterans of color. None of his coworkers were Black, Indigenous, or People of Color, as even college graduates, they weren’t hired for anything more than service jobs here at this time. And none of his neighbors were Black, Indigenous, or People of Color, when he and my grandmother bought their one and only home, in a green-lined neighborhood with a restrictive housing covenant.
My father grew up there, among white neighbors and teachers who expected him to do well in school, go to college, and get a well-paying job, and supported him in doing so. He didn’t have to worry about harassment or abuse from whoever he may encounter on the street or over-policing. A few decades later, my own experience as a white girl and young woman, was very much the same. And, all the while, my grandparents’ house steadily increased in value and when sold, paid off my parents’ own mortgage.
That multi-generational, systemic advantage for my white-skinned family has cemented itself in my education, my employability and salary, and, worse-comes-to-worst, a personal and familial safety net of assets and savings. As well as government safety nets that will always be easier for me to access and advantage from. I don’t need another one.
While there are a lot of people and organizations I could redistribute this money to, giving my money to Freedom Inc. is an opportunity to spur transformation, not offer band-aids. Since my advantages (and those of my children’s) are unjust, historical, nd systemic, I want to support the efforts of those who can lead us to dismantle interlocking oppressions and the systemic inequities they replicate, and build a liberated future in place. A future that upholds the dignities of all people, meets everyone’s needs, and weaves connected communities based in respect and admiration for one another. To me, the leadership and community efforts of Freedom Inc. presents that promise.
My privileges and my positioning in a system that has and largely continues to work for me mean that I cannot take the lead toward a different, better future. But I have roles to play and contributions to make. This is not charity, but about taking on some small responsibility for my people for the oppressive systems we have benefited from and helped to uphold. Even while social distancing.
Amy Hilgendorf grew up and continues to live in Madison and is a member of Families for Justice Dane County and Friends of Freedom Inc.
