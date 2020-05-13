Amy Hilgendorf : Why I’m giving my coronavirus relief check to Freedom Inc.

A large check showed up in my bank account recently as part of the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis. I’ll admit that seeing this felt like a bright spot in what has been a strange and challenging time. What to do with that money?

I’m giving it away. And to Freedom Inc.

I don’t need this money. And not because there’s something unique about my circumstances, but because there’s something systemic about it. These systems have positioned me and my family as largely unscathed by this situation and positioned many, many others in vulnerable and scary situations. Like many people I know, I’ve transitioned to working from home, still with my salary and my health insurance. While many others have been laid off or lost their jobs — including undocumented neighbors who won’t receive any kind of relief check — I’m not concerned about paying my bills. Is this because I’ve earned this kind of security? No, not really.

The real reason for my secure situation and the advantages I experience that have been only amplified by the COVID-19 crisis, is that I’m white and my ancestors were white, living in a government and society that has systematically promoted white supremacy. While this may seem hyperbolic, let me give an example of how this advantage has played out for my life: