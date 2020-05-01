Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan: The fury of the virus, the folly of war

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Antonio Guterres noted in his ceasefire plea, "The most vulnerable -- women and children, people with disabilities, the marginalized and the displaced -- pay the highest price."

Refugees from conflicts across the world are often held in camps that are crowded and lack proper sanitation -- a breeding ground for COVID-19. At a sprawling refugee camp on the island of Chios, in Greece, long described as a "hellhole," occupants recently protested the death of an Iraqi woman there, after she suffered a fever. Camp residents believed the death was due to COVID-19, and that she suffered, as they all do there, from dismal medical treatment.

On either side of the U.S./Mexico border, asylum seekers face the threat of infection, either in squalid camps that have sprung up in Mexican border cities as a result of the Trump administration's "remain in Mexico" policy, or in immigration jails like the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego -- a private prison run by CoreCivic -- where prisoners have been pepper sprayed and attacked by guards for demanding access to protective face masks.

Palestinian refugee camps in Gaza and Lebanon also suffer heightened risks of COVID-19 infection, exacerbated by many decades of systemic impoverishment, poor sanitation and the denial of access to medical care.