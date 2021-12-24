Amy Crider: How ‘A Christmas Carol’ reminds us there is always time to start over

I spent my teens in a rural area of upstate New York in the 1970s. We watched a lot of PBS. At Christmastime, the local PBS station ran the 1951 version of Charles Dickens’ classic novel “A Christmas Carol” starring Alistair Sim over and over again. I watched it every time.

Originally released as “Scrooge,” the film was directed by Brian Desmond-Hurst and written by Noel Langley. My family watched it so many times that we’d notice every detail. How Scrooge ignores the blind man with his dog in the opening and pets the dog in the end, a wordless moment tying the beginning and end together.

The part of the movie my late mother loved best is how completely giddy Scrooge is at the end, telling Bob Cratchit that he’s going to raise his salary and help his family. Sim plays this with a complete lack of inhibition, with incomparable abandon, laughing like he’s on drugs. He’s high as a kite, because he’s been saved. My mom would reenact this scene, quoting it verbatim.

Later, the spirits have done their work, and Scrooge has decided to go to his nephew’s party, which his nephew had invited him to at the beginning of the movie. He had always resented his nephew for his sister’s death.