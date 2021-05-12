Amitabh Pal: India's government brought COVID-19 crisis on itself

The Indian government is primarily responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic now ravaging the nation.

I am hearing daily accounts from my mother in India about relatives falling sick, getting hospitalized and worse. (My mother, thankfully, is among the tiny percentage of Indians who are fully vaccinated.)

Since mid-April, India has been leading the world in new cases and deaths, with around 400,000 infections and 4,000 fatalities reported on a daily basis. Both categories are undercounted.

The media reports are almost unbearable, with accounts of patients literally gasping to death due to lack of oxygen supply. A huge portion of the blame for all this suffering lies with right-wing populist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the administration he has helmed for the past seven years.

The Modi government was so busy engaging in triumphalist self-congratulation for the relatively low toll the first wave took on India that it neglected to prepare for the second one. The prime minister actually boasted to the World Economic Forum in January that India was showing the world how to deal with the virus. Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured everyone in early March that the country was “in the endgame” of the pandemic. The government dismantled treatment facilities set up during the first wave.