Amicar Zapata: Frontline workers need protection, but our elected leaders are leaving us behind

While millions have the privilege of working safely from home, as a janitor, I don’t. Every day I go to work, putting my health on the line to keep others safe from COVID-19. I think of janitors as the first line of defense against this virus. We scrub down everything, killing the disease before it can impact anyone else.
Janitors, security officers and more service workers have felt invisible. We head into work while everyone else heads out, working nights and odd hours, often for far less pay than we are worth. Now, we’ve been told we’re essential for keeping the public safe, healthy and clean.
But essential should not mean sacrificial. In May, nurses, fast food workers and I met with Sen. Tammy Baldwin to urge her to support the HEROES Act. She agreed that hazard pay for working through the pandemic, job protections and PPE requirements would go a long way toward protecting essential workers like me who have continued to work through this crisis. Our other senator, Ron Johnson, refused to even meet with us.
I’m frustrated Sen. Johnson didn’t care enough to hear us out. His constituents are struggling to make ends meet and support our families. While I’m lucky to have kept my job, my girlfriend lost hers, making it harder for us to pay the bills especially after the extra unemployment insurance expired.
Hazard pay and job protections in the HEROES Act would help us make ends meet and demonstrate a real commitment from our leaders to the essential workers who have kept our economy running throughout the pandemic. The HEROES Act also includes $25 billion for the United States Postal Service to protect it from political attacks. Our country is in a crisis, and getting through it requires bold solutions.
Unfortunately, Sen. Johnson seems more interested in playing politics than making sure his constituents can support our families. Earlier this month, he said that he hopes COVID-19 relief negotiations “remain broken down.” Millions of families struggle to put food on the table, while thousands more continue to get sick from COVID-19 every day, with 65,000 infected and 1,000 lives lost in Wisconsin alone. Working families need support now to protect our livelihoods and stop an even bigger economic recession. Sen. Johnson’s acceptance of the status quo in the middle of a national crisis is insulting to all of us who continue to head into work for our paychecks. Now, the Senate has gone on recess, but nothing has changed for us.
It’s the job of our elected leaders to find common ground to address problems. If I refused to head into work and do my job, I’d be fired. The same principle should be applied to politicians who prioritize themselves and wealthy special interests over their hardworking constituents whose bills don’t stop. It’s time for Sen. Johnson to step up, get to work and pass the HEROES Act for Wisconsin working families.
PPE, job protections hazard pay and funding for our postal service will help keep us safe while stimulating our economy, putting money in the pockets of essential workers to pay rent, keep the lights on and strengthen our communities. The COVID-19 crisis isn’t going away. Our leaders need to make sure that those of us on the front lines aren’t left behind.
Amicar Zapata has worked as a janitor for 14 years in downtown Milwaukee and is a member of SEIU Local 1.
