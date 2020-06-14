American opportunity greets the class of 1920 -- State Journal editorial from a century ago

This State Journal editorial ran on June 7, 1920:
“Commencement” is a more significant word than “graduation.”
Leaving school is a beginning, and never before have young men and women had such an opportunity for a good start as in these times.
“The threshold of life,” which will be celebrated in many commencement orations during the next few weeks, never afforded such enchanting view of success as now. The door is wide open, and welcoming hands beckon the graduate to come right in and take a share in the construction of the industrial empire that shall be America.
For America, too, is just “commencing,” and like the new graduate, has not yet altogether found itself. It, too, is standing on the threshold of a great future, tremendous in its opportunities; gorgeous with the visions of success it presents, despite temporary clouds that seem to obscure the view at times.
About 10 years ago, many people thought that the day of great opportunity for young men had passed in America. America, it was said, was a completed structure; the railroads were supposed to be all built, and all its possible industries were thought to be established. The future was regarded as involving prudent upkeep of the completed structure, rather than calling for great new enterprises.
But the prospect has changed. A new America is in the building. What seemed finished now appears only half done. Great new enterprises are in development. With giant strides, America advances into the markets of the world. It is again a pioneer nation, prospecting for opportunities.
Therefore, congratulations, 1920 graduates! It’s a great year for commencing.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!