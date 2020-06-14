American opportunity greets the class of 1920 -- State Journal editorial from a century ago

This State Journal editorial ran on June 7, 1920:

“Commencement” is a more significant word than “graduation.”

Leaving school is a beginning, and never before have young men and women had such an opportunity for a good start as in these times.

“The threshold of life,” which will be celebrated in many commencement orations during the next few weeks, never afforded such enchanting view of success as now. The door is wide open, and welcoming hands beckon the graduate to come right in and take a share in the construction of the industrial empire that shall be America.

For America, too, is just “commencing,” and like the new graduate, has not yet altogether found itself. It, too, is standing on the threshold of a great future, tremendous in its opportunities; gorgeous with the visions of success it presents, despite temporary clouds that seem to obscure the view at times.