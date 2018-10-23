"It is time for a change."
Tony Evers could probably be elected governor by simply repeating every day that it is time for a change. Change is the most potent word in politics.
But what change does Tony Evers offer? A citizen governor, a back to the Founders' idea of public education and modesty.
I served on the UW Board of Regents with Tony Evers. I came to know a decent man who cares deeply about Wisconsin. He is a true citizen.
From Cicero to Thomas Paine, the citizen is identified as the foundation of a republic. The United States is a republic, best understood as a representative democracy. Citizens elect people not to rule them but to represent them.
The citizen has rights and obligations. President John F. Kennedy made clear the obligations when he said in his first and only inaugural address: "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country."
If the rights aren't there for some, we protest. If the obligations are shirked, we remind the laggards they must ante up.
Yet how is a citizen to understand and accept his or her obligations? The building block is public education — public education that has as its purpose the making of the citizen. As a state legislator, Thomas Jefferson introduced in Virginia "A Bill for the More General Diffusion of Knowledge" calling for public education for three years for "all the free children, male and female." Public education was hard-fought-for — a civil war was fought before the word "free" applied to all children.
On the UW Board of Regents, Tony's mild-mannered demeanor turned to exasperation when the UW was threatened by those now in power who would ignore the history of how the UW System became Wisconsin's most successful public policy and try to gut the budget and replace the humanities with mercantilism. Better for the student, you know.
I went to the UW for four years under the GI Bill. The government didn't tell me what was best for me or other vets. It was just, "Go to college. Get an education."
The mercantilism-is-best-for-you attitude was also at play after World War II, when some of the grand poobahs of East Coast colleges opined that returning GIs should pursue the practical. What good the study of the sonnet?
They were parried by a poet. The poet was W.H. Auden and the poem "Under Which Lyre" is about the veterans returned from saving civilization now being told the study of civilization is not for them. The "he" is recognizable today.
And when he occupies a college,
Truth is replaced by Useful Knowledge;
He pays particular
Attention to Commercial Thought,
Public Relations, Hygiene, Sport,
In his curricula.
It is no mystery why public education is a critical issue in the 2018 governor's race in Wisconsin. It is central to the development of individual citizens, the economy and the future of our democracy.
Will a true citizen become our next governor and continue to help Wisconsinites become true citizens as well? That is the question. A modest man, Tony Evers, is the answer.
Tom Loftus of Sun Prairie is a former member of the UW Board of Regents and speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, and was the Democratic candidate for governor in 1990. He was ambassador to Norway from 1993 to 1998. From 1998 to 2005 he was the special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization.
