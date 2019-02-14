"What is a University Without a History Major?" The article accompanying this recent headline in The New York Times describes the self-imposed plight of UW-Stevens Point, and the withering of smaller public universities across the country. It was one of the five most-read stories of that day.
At UW-Stevens Point, majors in history, English, political science, philosophy and Spanish are on the chopping block. The stated purpose is to save money. Students aren't that interested anymore in the humanities, is the claim.
Like Brexit, the changes at Stevens Point, I am sure, seemed a good idea at the time. The basis for this change is contained in UW-Stevens Point's manifesto "Reimagining Our Curriculum for the Future." Imaginations like this Orwellian bit are offered up: The study of philosophy would be replaced by "offerings in applied ethics."
It doesn't have to be this way. The "System" in the UW System is a covenant. The UW Regents need to renew this promise. History offers a way forward.
In the first half of the 1980s the number of high school graduates dropped by 15 percent. Yet the enrollment in the UW System increased from 155,000 to 164,500.
That's almost 16,000 more than budgeted.
The System was enrolling students who did not meet the academic admission standards that had been established campus by campus.
I was the Democratic speaker of the Assembly and Republican Tommy Thompson the minority leader. With the support of Gov. Tony Earl, a Democrat, we negotiated a package, rounded up the votes, and struck a deal with UW leaders and the regents.
The policy adopted was enrollment management: Maximize use of existing campus capacity, sustaining academic quality and ensuring the entire state was served.
Regents would reduce System enrollment by 7,000 full-time students by raising academic standards and requiring more high school credits in courses that would prepare the student for college; funding for 300 new faculty would be added to improve course access; enrollment would be increased at Green Bay, Parkside, Superior and the two-year campuses. An enrollment maximum was set for each campus — there would be zero money for any students enrolled exceeding the target; the UW could reallocate the money to other urgent needs when faculty retired.
The agreement worked, but not well enough. In 1990, enrollment management II was adopted, with a target of reducing enrollment by another 5,600 students. The freshman class of 1994 of 22,650 was the smallest since 1972.
Next came enrollment management III. Whitewater fewer students. UW-Milwaukee more students. Each campus was to have the student enrollment it needed. No riding high at one campus and sinking at another. The Madison chancellor, System president and regents provided great leadership.
Today, the UW campuses across the state need once again to be managed as a system, with a new enrollment management policy that fits the times.
A new enrollment management plan would act like its predecessors, capping enrollment at some campuses, reducing enrollment at Madison, and moving students where there is capacity not being used.
And let us re-imagine Stevens Point: Grow enrollment by offering a four-year degree for $20,000 total tuition — it's currently $27,000. Any deficit would be made up through the EM formula. The regents have the power to do this without legislative approval.
Public universities just like Stevens Point are America's engines of democracy. It's where most kids go to college. People care. Communities care. Stevens Point is in Portage County. The County Board voted unanimously to voice support for the humanities at their campus.
The consensus that produced the first enrollment management plan was certainly bipartisan, but no one at the time thought it so — it was politics, with legislators looking after the interests of their colleges and communities. A plan starts out as raw meat and ends up as bratwurst on a bun.
Go UWSP Pointers.
Tom Loftus of Sun Prairie is a former member of the UW Board of Regents and speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly. He was the Democratic candidate for governor in 1990. He was ambassador to Norway from 1993 to 1998.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.