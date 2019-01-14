Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT... .AN AREA OF FREEZING DRIZZLE CURRENTLY OVER SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN WILL SPREAD INTO SOUTH CENTRAL WI LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN THIS EVENING. EXPECT SLICK SPOTS ON UNTREATED ROADS AND SURFACES FOR THE AFTERNOON COMMUTE FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN INCLUDING THE DELLS AREA. FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY CONTINUE THROUGH THE NIGHT, ALTHOUGH CONFIDENCE IS LOW. THIS COULD AFFECT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY. HIGHEST CONFIDENCE FOR IMPACTS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THIS COULD IMPACT THE AFTER-SCHOOL AND AFTER- WORK COMMUTE TODAY, AND POTENTIALLY THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&