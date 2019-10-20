Roxanne Kolasch of Monticello is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Roxanne!
Her caption about Madison’s proposed wheel tax beat out more than 60 entries. Kolasch wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jerry J. Murphy
- of Monona: “Something tells me she’s NOT the Great Pumpkin, Linus.”
Wes Kopp
- of Dodgeville: “Gonna claim farm exemption.”
Barbara Vockroth
- of Beaver Dam: “Next year, I’m bringing a sled.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.