Amaad Rivera-Wagner: A little more empathy and leadership to go along with your 'perspective,' Sen. Johnson

Love brought me to Green Bay and hope is keeping me here. However, Sen. Ron Johnson’s recent op-ed calling for more “perspective” during this coronavirus crisis has left me feeling frustrated and fearful. In his piece, Sen. Johnson urged readers to “evaluate the total societal cost of this awful disease” and reminded us that “death is an unavoidable part of life.” I’d like to see a bit more empathy and leadership, senator.

My husband, William, and I were a seemingly unlikely pair from the beginning — him the son of two generations of Wisconsin dairy farmers and me the son of a teenage single mother from an East Coast manufacturing town. We met for drinks one June evening in western Massachusetts and fell in love over a debate about who is the greatest Green Bay Packers quarterback.

In addition to our mutual love of the Green and Gold, we would also come to learn about our shared passion for public service — him serving as an emergency room physician and me as a progressive policy activist. And thanks to a great opportunity with a Brown County health system, six years later, we found ourselves packing up our belongings and moving into an apartment within a stone’s throw of Lambeau Field.