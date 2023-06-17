I am increasingly concerned about restrictions on Medicare coverage for Alzheimer’s treatments that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

My organization, the Wisconsin chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America, advocates for patients and families with lupus. Yet we fear that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is setting a dangerous precedent for Alzheimer's that could lead to coverage being denied for treatments for a variety of diseases.

Ongoing research and innovative efforts to treat chronic illnesses should not be stifled by bureaucratic decisions that limit patient access to FDA-approved treatments prescribed by doctors for their intended use. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has decided to restrict access to an entire class of Alzheimer’s disease therapies to only those enrolled in CMS-approved clinical studies, none of which exist yet, even though these treatments have met the vigorous FDA review benchmarks.

Requiring enrollment in clinical studies to have Medicare coverage for an FDA-approved medicine is completely inconsistent with past policy. CMS has never required that FDA-approved therapies be dependent on what they call “evidence development” when prescribed as intended before being covered by Medicare. This could lead to new innovative stem and gene cell therapies, monoclonal antibody therapies, and immunotherapies becoming subject to strict Medicare coverage limitations if CMS does not reverse its decision.

Limiting access to treatments like this does an incredible disservice to patients and families across Wisconsin and the nation. We are growing fearful of the implications this could have for the more than 30,000 Wisconsin residents living with lupus whom we represent and whose health depends on timely access to innovative treatments.

This unprecedented decision further complicates and extends the treatment for individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s. Time is of the essence.

A strong majority of American voters agree with us. A recent poll by Lake Research Partners and Public Opinion Strategies found that nearly 9 out of 10 voters favor having Medicare cover FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drugs. Over half of those polled have personal connections to Alzheimer’s disease, proving this issue transcends race, gender, age and party lines. CMS’s decision is not shared by the majority of Americans and must be re-analyzed and ultimately reversed.

Science must lead the way. We must promote health care research and development and rely on FDA experts who determine what is both effective and safe for patients through their rigorous and proven approach to approving treatment. CMS, an insurer, has inserted itself into this process claiming to solve a problem that does not exist. It is paramount that this decision be reversed to ensure access to the treatments patients deserve.

If we want to secure a more hopeful future for patients of chronic illness, we must work together to ensure the reversal of CMS’s harmful decision. For those living with lupus, Alzheimer’s and countless other conditions, these FDA approval therapies are the key to living a fuller life. CMS should not stand in the way of people’s health by placing roadblocks to access.