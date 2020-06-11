Alyssa Mauk: Keep biases in check when calling police

The man said he feared for his life during the interaction, and why shouldn’t he? Floyd’s death is still fresh on the minds of all. His death is just one of the most recent in a seemingly never ending string of fatal assaults aimed at black and brown people by law enforcement with a duty to serve and protect.

Is this what sensitivity at a time of racial tension looks like? Does this look like Floyd’s death, which occurred less than 10 days before this incident, caused any change, even temporarily, to the policing models or prejudices already existing in the Monona Police Department?

These 911 calls to police, prompted by a person’s own prejudice, can have deadly consequences and must stop. People of color are often met with hostility and distrust in their everyday interactions with police. When these situations escalate, the consequences can result in death like that of Floyd. Fortunately, this incident did not escalate.

Please consider this before making 911 calls to the police about “suspicious” people you see. Consider whether your own bias might be the reason you are making the call, and what the result of the tragic consequences of the call could be.

Alyssa Mauk is communications director of the ACLU of Wisconsin.

