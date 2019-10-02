Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on climate change that was hailed by many as ambitious. After the climate denying tenure of former Gov. Scott Walker and decades of federal inaction, it's tempting to celebrate any progress. And indeed, it's a relief to be finally moving in the right direction.
However, so much time has been wasted since scientists and activists first sounded the alarm that we can't afford not to carefully scrutinize every policy. Unfortunately, when you do so, the plans released by the Evers administration come up short.
In fairness to Evers, he's starting behind. The Republican-controlled Legislature and government let environmental policy stagnate in much the way it let inflation eat away at education funding. And, given they still have control of the Legislature, he can issue plans and guide funding, but can't marshal the necessary funding singlehandledy.
Still, when you compare Evers' plan to what the science says, there are some glaring omissions. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's target is for all emissions; Evers' plan for 2050 only covers electrical power. The IPCC says we need to make a significant dent in emissions within 10 years; Evers' only immediate action is to create an office to study the issue. The IPCC examines the trade-offs between economic growth and eschewing fossil fuels; Evers' order speaks only of green growth.
It's also important to note the 2050 IPCC deadline has some caveats. While it's become one of the headline figures from the report, it's actually in the middle of a range, meaning that it might be as early as 2045 or as late as 2055. When I spoke to Sophie Guthier, director of the Youth Climate Action Team, which organized climate strikes in Wisconsin, she said using 2050 as the deadline was "waiting until the last minute."
The other caveat is the report's context. While it does an admirable job of synthesizing the vast amount of research and examining the impacts of a variety of potential global policies, it has less to say about regional and local policymaking. Its global timelines are good as a starting point, but it's pretty unlikely that we will avert the worst impacts of climate change by all countries proceeding in lockstep. If Evers genuinely wants Wisconsin to be a leader in avoiding climatological catastrophe, has has to be more ambitious.
The Youth Climate Action Team advocates a 2030 deadline for complete decarbonization. Because we're starting from roughly 25% renewable energy, I'm not sure that's feasible. However, I think the right deadline is probably closer to 2030 than 2050. To meet global targets of a 40-60% cut by 2030, states and nations that are interested in taking action need to be particularly ambitious to offset those that can't or won't move as quickly.
I also spoke to Tyler Huebner, the executive director of Renew Wisconsin, which promotes the economic benefits of renewable energy and receives funding from a number of utilities. The organization published a press release praising Evers' executive order when it came out, but he declined to state outright what he thinks about a 2030 deadline, except to say the transition will be challenging and to emphasize the importance of starting now.
I think all of us who accept the reality of climate change can agree on that.
I asked Guthier what would be on her "wish list" for climate policy. She cited respecting indigenous rights to land, noting their role in conservation efforts. (As an aside, anyone who thinks young climate activists are merely parroting alarmist talking points clearly hasn't spoken to any of them.)
Indigenous rights might seem tangential to lowering the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, but they're central to climate advocacy. The underlying principle is that we need to respect everyone's right to a livable world, especially marginalized people and future generations. If Evers understands that, his executive order will be the first of many steps forward.
Alys Brooks is a writer living in Madison.
