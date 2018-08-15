OutReach recently excluded the Madison Police Department, UW-Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney from the Pride Parade on Sunday, allowing officers to attend as individuals but not in uniform. These groups’ disappointment is natural — I’d be worried if they were unfazed — but criticism from officers and others suggests they think they’re entitled to march as an institution. They are not. Letting any and all organizations march, regardless of their impact on the community, would turn the parade into a PR exercise.
Having queer or transgender employees doesn’t earn an organization a spot in the parade any more than having queer or transgender friends makes you a genuine ally. Those individual employees are free to attend, of course, and if they want to represent their employer, they can wear the logo on a shirt or cap.
People — and let's be honest, it's white people — might wonder why others are concerned about the police in a liberal, putatively progressive city. The case of Tony Robinson, a black, unarmed teenager shot by police, makes it clear the Madison Police Department is not an exception to the rule. Beyond high-profile cases are inevitably many smaller injustices that make interacting with the police fundamentally risky for people of color, particularly if they're also queer or trans. Ignoring concerns about the police would insult the memory of queer and transgender people of color whose protests of police mistreatment are the reason we have pride parades at all.
Johanna Heineman-Pieper, who advocated for excluding police from marching in the Pride Parade, explained to me how she was personally affected by police presence at last year’s parade. "I was more focused on trying not to get shot than celebrating pride," she said. "There are two times I had to step out of the parade. I was just not enjoying the parade at all."
Listening to queer and transgender people of color is vital for white members of the community like myself. It's not an abstract concern or a vague feeling of foreboding. Even if the parade occurs without incident, it's a constant tax on mental and emotional energy at best and a barrier to participating at all at worst.
After OutReach announced its decision, it became clear that many people think organizations are entitled to a place at the event and don't understand the depth of the problem. If you brave the comments, a common reaction is that excluding the Police Department is tantamount to excluding, say, bisexuals. This is kaleidoscopically distorted logic. First, police officers aren't excluded, just the Police Department marching as a group. Second, police officers aren't a sexuality, gender identity, or an identity at all. Finally, we wouldn't put up with a bisexual group that discriminates against people of color either.
It wasn't just commenters. The Madison Fire Department pulled out in response. It's understandable they'd want to support their fellow first responders, but it implies they also think they're entitled to a spot. If their instinct is to side with the police over queer people of color, perhaps it's better that they sit this one out.
To be fair to MPD Pride itself, its members seem to understand all of this better than most. Madison365 quoted MPD's Brian Chaney Austin as saying he "understands where they're coming from" and that the group doesn't want their presence to detract from people's experience.
"We’re encouraging people to still partake in the event,” Chaney Austin told Madison365. “We’re not advocating for any kind of protest or boycott of the event at all. In fact, some of us in our personal lives will be attending, not as active participants, just persons who are just celebrating with members of their community.”
While OutReach ultimately did the right thing, it was a long road to reach this decision.
Heineman-Pieper and Shawna Lutzow, a fellow activist, told me the decision came after a year of advocacy on their part sparked by a conference on white privilege, starting with hosting sessions at OutReach about race and racism in the transgender and queer community. After transgender and queer people of color at these sessions made it clear that the police presence compromised their safety, they urged OutReach to exclude police from marching in the parade.
OutReach didn't agree right away. When I spoke to Steve Starkey, executive director of OutReach, he said that the board had discussed the issue since last year's event. Only a few weeks ago, they almost settled on allowing Madison police officers to march, armed, just not in uniform. Given that concerns revolve around police violence, often shootings, this compromise was a nonstarter, and activists rightfully kept up the pressure. The decision to exclude police from marching was only announced in a press release last Friday, and based on my conversation with Starkey, after the board met nightly for the week.
While the OutReach press release left open the possibility of Madison police returning to march next year, I'm skeptical the issue can be resolved that quickly, and Johanna told me that she and Shawna would protest if the police return next year. It's going to take more than a year for police to win back the trust of queer and transgender people of color. If they're genuinely committed to serving the entire Madison queer and transgender community, they'll understand that.
Alys Brooks is a writer living in Madison.
